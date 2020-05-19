Rethinking the hijab: COVID-19 made masks ubiquitous; will it also spur shift in assumptions about veiled faces?

Now that masks have become a staple article of clothing for every time we step outside the house, it’s making me think about clothes in a very different way.

Ironically, countries in Europe are still upholding the bans on niqabs, which is a type of hijab that covers a good part of your face except for the eyes, even as they are making their citizens compulsorily wear masks, which essentially does the same. The compulsory mask-wearing mandate proves just how stark and unjustifiable the ban on niqabs and burqas actually is in the West, how indefensible a practice of Islamophobia. It wasn’t a security issue after all, you see, and it lays bare the kind of associations the mask-wearing requirement alongside the ban on burqas interestingly brings forth.

But we’re all wearing masks now, here in India too, and while I’m slowing getting used to identifying more people by their eyes (I’ve had lots of practise with niqabis before) I’m also wondering if the issue lies not with the veil and about the covering up per se, but stretches beyond it to touch upon a lager discourse — essentially, that on differing ways of living and being.

As a veil-wearing woman myself, I’m often asked if I did not ever desire wearing different kinds of clothes. I wear the rida, which is the traditional dress for women in my community, and it basically consists of a skirt-like ghagra paired with a tunic that looks something like a poncho, called the pardi. Wearing it as opposed to the kind of veils and modest dressing that other Muslim women adopt, where a hijab is paired with loose, long tunics and pants or skirts, means that it seems that I am “missing out” on all that the world has to offer — well, in terms of clothing at least — and which is apparently within my means as an urbane, educated woman.

To be asked if one has ever wanted to wear other kinds of clothing is to be taken by a bewildering kind of surprise. It picks you up from your particular vantage point that has been informed by your lifeworld and rudely places you in a strange new, kind of regressive, viewing place from which you are now forced to examine your own self. But I see the implicit question behind the one articulated: I realise I’m being asked if I did not ever want to live a certain way of life that it is assumed I’m prevented from living because I wear the hijab.

I hail from a social milieu in which wearing the hijab implies being “conservative”. Deciding to wear the hijab full-time (as opposed to only at the mosque), then, was quite a struggle for me. I’d find myself constantly straining against two pulls that, at the time, seemed impossibly opposed to each other. On one end there was religion and faith, and a lifestyle tailored to my beliefs. But then from the other side there was the pull of my ambitions and a career, and all those things that kept me interesting in the world and made me engage with it.

Were I to choose not to go ahead with the veil-wearing, I knew I’d be choosing to live a lifestyle that was apparently “modern” and affiliated to global, cosmopolitan ways of being and living. One that is self-evidently influenced by the West and includes going out for drinks at bars after work, or being open to all sorts of sensory experimentations, for instance; a way of conducting everyday life that is unhindered by the norms and restrictions that sometimes accompany religion, because there is no belief in it. A life that is basically secular and giddily freewheeling.

Along with being a variation in clothing that also reflected my culture, to me, the veil was ideological. It represented not only my faith but a way of life that I subscribed to, and a whole set of beliefs and principles. It was an informed choice of clothing, but it was also the conscious choosing of a particular lifestyle.

Clothes embody lifestyle. Your clothes speak about your lifestyle as they speak about your identity, how you see yourself and want to be seen in the world and by it. And among the multiple ways of living we can imagine for ourselves as varied human beings, there are certain ways of living that are more prominent than others, that are dominant, even.