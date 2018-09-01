Queer Verse: Two poets introspect on love, loss, and identity

The Supreme Court's decision to strike down portions of the draconian Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code has heralded a new age in India; one where the LGBTQI community is one step further in the fight for equal rights. It marks the start of more large-scale changes in education, employment and marriage, as well as bringing to an end the wide-scale discrimination that queer people face.

Literature has been at the heart of the LGBTQI movement, whether as a form of protest or simply a means to express that which society deems unacceptable. Aditi Angiras and Akhil Katyal, editors of an upcoming anthology of queer poetry from South Asia, share some of their work written over the years, which explores love, identity, and language, among other themes.

Art by Namaah K

***

My Mad Girl's Love Song

there are days when i really miss you, sylvia

nights like these i wonder, what if

things were different that one night

and you had met me

at that party. 1956, february 25.

between the jazz and poems and

drinking whiskey and ginger wine

walking on air, like a holy high

you'd stumble and step on my toes

so we'd end up dancing all night

you'd quote me my poems

and i'd court you, more poems

where you'd not need to be you

confused, inebriated

and i'd not need to be hughes

to be huge with the ladies

"I dreamed that you bewitched

me into bed (oh sylvia)

And sung me moon-struck,

kissed me quite insane."

head in the clouds, you'd got me

singing "oh na na, what's my name?"

now that we're sober, tell me

dear sylvia, would you still die

with your head in the oven

or, stay, six years later, to

hold my hand at the stonewall riots?

Say, won't you write me a poem

to tell me we're real, alive not dead

loving like fuckers, fucking like lovers

so i'd stop feeling that ....

(I think I made you up inside my head.)

— Aditi Angiras

Dilruba: A Ghazal

I must have been nine when I first saw Dilruba,

the show 'Shrimaan Shrimati', year 1994. Dilruba,

who loved his neighbour's wife, quite inexplicably,

'coz the joke was the limp-wristed, see-saw Dilruba.

In one episode they said he was born on 6:6:1966,

such a 'Chakka', the whole room was like "Haw Dilruba!"

The worst is I remember I found it funny, I laughed

and yet felt a dread that took years to thaw, Dilruba.

Each morning, the school ground was fifty yards of fear,

a senior had yelled, "Hey," as if finding a flaw, "Dilruba!"

And yet they named him 'that which ravishes the heart,' this

was also his meaning, Akhil, just that you never saw Dilruba.

— Akhil Katyal