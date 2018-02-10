Palestine in photos: Sampling the region's culture and cuisine

Introduction: Palestine rarely makes the news in Indian media. When it does, it is usually because "clashes" or “hostilities” have flared up yet again. Knee-jerk sentiments are often quick to ascribe Palestinians with “terrorism”. The reality is that the Palestinians are an exceptionally warm and welcoming people.

Perceptions about Palestine are too often shaped by lack of information or by propaganda. It is easy to dehumanise those we are ignorant about.

This 10-part series on Palestine consists of photographs from East Jerusalem and the West Bank taken by the author during a visit in early 2018. They convey varied aspects of Palestine’s natural beauty, her ancient and unique history, Palestinian art, education and culture, and the grim realities of their lives under Israeli military occupation.

In part three, we look at the food and culture in Palestine.

[Below: A map of West Bank, Gaza and Israel (L); the West Bank (R). Courtesy: palestinett.org]

***

Food, dance, theatre, art — Palestine has much to offer culture aficionados. Here's a look, in pictures.

Jinan, a play, is performed at the Freedom Theatre in a refugee camp in the city of Jenin. It tells the story of a girl with super-human strength, a metaphor for the mental strength required to live life under a constricting military occupation: