Our freedoms are fragile, as we must remember on 73rd Independence Day and Sec 377 ruling anniversary

“The unlikeliest couples are often the sweetest,” announces a full-page ad in the Sunday paper. The product being advertised is a piece of tableware called a cloche. This particular cloche — coupling in its unlikely way — is made of marble and glass. Both exquisite, exclusive materials; one humanly crafted, another a miracle of geology. One smooth and solid, full of heft and gravity; the other luminous, fragile, and airy. Opposites attract in tableware these days apparently.

As for humans, however, opposites are mandated in coupling. An unlikely coupling in humans is a story of sameness, not opposites; a story of men loving men and women loving women. Back in the ‘80s, reared on a steady diet of Star Trek and Asimov, some of us might have imagined the future to be full of androgynous heroes and heroines. But the future isn’t what it used to be. Nearly into the third decade of the third millennium, we are still worrying that men aren’t manly enough and women aren’t womanly enough. It is no surprise that with each step we take toward the acknowledgement of actual sexualities, the sexual norm begins to rear its head, and with it the binary of gender that underpins it.

It’s an old story. In ‘50s America, rising incomes and advertising restored what had become deranged during the two world wars — a time when women started wearing coveralls and driving trucks. Not to be left behind in the gender binary project, films of the time jumped an entire century back to create the ‘Western’; John Wayne and Steve McQueen gave a generation of baby boomer men imaginary guns at their nonimaginary hips. For their part, women’s magazines dished out practical advice to the new stay-at-home Marilyn Monroes (wear skirts when your husband is home; speak softly even if you are arguing; makeup can’t hurt).

Not only is the gender binary familiar in the manner all majority cultures are familiar; but it emits subliminal, ancient echoes of things known and ‘natural’, done and dusted, old and hoary, echoes that we are trained to hear from an early age, like bats and weird frequencies. After all, there’s a kind of material, physical survival at stake. Gender binaries gave us our parents, and by extension, us. This is true biologically of course, since we are born from our parents’ bodies. But in a psychological sense too, the threat is real since we never stop being our parents’ children, continuing to be born from them as we navigate the world.

If we are good boys and girls, our parents will continue symbolically to be our parents through life’s uncertainties and tragedies. But if we are different sexually, somehow, not only do we stop being good girls and boys, we stop being girls and boys, and by a cruel twist of fate for all of us, our parents stop being our parents, torn between themselves and their parents, and their parents’ parents (and uncles, aunts and neighbours). Soon, there will be no society at all; or so the fear runs.

There is no space at this frequency for maybes and perhapses, for the strange and magical, for the secret pleasures and daily transgressions without which a life is pure repetition, pure machine-like labour, pure obedience, in sum, pure reproduction.

But it is not the certainty of biological reproduction that the sexual minority threatens, since we are at least dimly aware that homosexuality never wiped out any species that practised it, neither animal nor human. It is the certainty of social reproduction that cannot be assured if people are allowed to explore their sexuality and make their own unfettered choices. Note the language of a respondent by the name of Trust God Ministries in the petition against Section 377, “if Section 377 is declared unconstitutional, then the family system which is the bulwark of social culture will be in shambles, the institution of marriage will be detrimentally affected and rampant homosexual activities for money would tempt and corrupt young Indians into this trade (sic).”

Never mind the fact that rampant heterosexual activities for money (read: sex work) don’t seem to have upset the good sirs of Trust God Ministries, nor led them to conclude that it is the very presence of heterosexuality that produces sex work. There is truth in the other fear expressed here — that the regular, heteronormative family will change, and by extension, ‘social culture’ will change. The rub is this: one, the unthinkable has already happened. And two, it is nowhere near the feverish imagination of the patriarchs and gatekeepers – mountains haven’t fallen; rivers haven’t dried up; and the eye of Sauron hasn’t opened, not to the best of our knowledge. To quote the title of a recent film, The Kids are Alright. Indeed, it is time for their parents to come out of the closet. Arundhati Katju, in an interview to Time magazine, soon after Section 377 was struck down by the Indian Supreme Court, said it was a victory not only for LGBTQ people in India, but for their parents who were able to feel the support of visibility for the first time.

Above: Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju were featured on Time's 100 Most Influential People list of 2019. Image via Facebook

Nearly a year from the judgment however, it is easy to fall into the story of progress. One year ago, we were outmoded, like plastic furniture and shoulder pads. Today, we are contemporary and chic, like a glass-and-marble cloche. Most importantly, we have the law to protect unlikely couples. But our freedoms are fragile, and there’s no better time to remember this than the first anniversary of a hard-won freedom and the 73rd anniversary of our collective freedom. The judgment which struck down the law outlawing who we could love in the sanctity of our personal lives had this to say on freedom: “Sexual autonomy and the right to choose a partner of one‘s choice is an inherent aspect of the right to life and right to autonomy.” In saying this, the judges stepped as it has been widely recognised, far beyond the rights of sexual minorities. This makes sense, since Section 377 itself went far beyond the question of sexuality, invoking the ancient bat-calls of social morality to define the ‘norm-al’ as the ‘natural’, to curtail both speech and acts, and to keep the balance of power decisively in the hands of the (sexual) majority.

Definitions determine the texture, colour and shape of our freedoms, not only for the minority but also for those who find themselves defined into the majority, because without a defined majority there cannot be a defined minority. Without a rule there cannot be an exception, without a norm, no ab-norm-ality. One year since the judgment, the ghosts of Majority and Minority have only grown more ominous. In power are a set of people that thrive on the seemingly unassailable moral right of the majority to define the terms of engagement for all; and if ever the word democracy meant anything other than brute force, that meaning has been lost for the foreseeable future.

But because definitions are human things, majorities and minorities are humanly frail, humanly impermanent. Their meanings are impermanent, their alliances are impermanent; and their influence is impermanent. Moreover, there are unlikely couplings here too. The rich and powerful are by definition, a minority; but they need majorities to rule, not only in the sense that empires are built by slaves and workers who form the majority. Democracy needs race or caste or religion or language to render sheer numerical majority stable. By themselves thus, neither minorities nor majorities are guaranteed power; and minorities can lose power if they find themselves suddenly the ‘wrong’ minority, as it happened with the Romans in Christendom.

If the ruling minorities didn’t draw on these ancient frequencies, and if the majority for any reason stopped responding to the piper’s call, they would reveal themselves to be just rulers one day. It is a question of time and perhaps of space. It is possibly a question that cannot be posed or answered in the linear form we usually conduct political analysis in. It is quite clearly not a question of salvation in the form of a single saviour of freedom, a messiah. In the meanwhile, we have freedoms to celebrate in our precious individual lives, in our unruly, wayward minds, and in our own unlikely couplings of words, acts, and lyrics.

***