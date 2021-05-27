On the India-Bhutan border, an indigenous group faces extinction due to mining pollution

By Gurvinder Singh

"The days are not far when we will be confined to the pages of history if the wanton destruction of nature continues in the name of livelihood,” says Reshma Toto. The 22-year-old is a resident of Totopara on the India-Bhutan border and a member of an indigenous group that has only 1,630 people left in the world.

Most of those people live in Totopara, a village in Alipurduar district of West Bengal. It lies on the fringes of Jaldapara National Park – a protected forest known for its population of tigers and gaur (or Indian bison), in an ecosystem typical of the Himalayan foothills known as the Terai.

Above: The demographics of Totopara, as of 2011.

On the outskirts of the village is one of many India-Bhutan border checkpoints. Just beyond this, on the Bhutan side, is a stone-crushing operation: the main source of the Totos’ problems.

“The mining in Bhutan has been making life difficult for us but no one seems to be bothered,” says Reshma. “The natural streams that once remained full of water have died. We have to depend on a lone active stream inside the forest for our daily water needs. But it also fails to fulfil our requirements during the extreme summers.”

Above: Reshma Toto

“The Totos have been living in Totopara for the past several centuries and worship nature. But the fast depletion of natural resources due to quartzite stone mining in the nearby Bhutan hills, coupled with the massive destruction of forests, has put their existence in danger,” says Samar Kumar Biswas, professor in the department of anthropology at the University of North Bengal.

Biswas, who has studied the Toto people extensively, adds: “The influx of outsiders, mostly Nepalese and people from Bihar and other eastern states, began in the 1940s [and] affected the habitat. The Totos were living in a completely pristine environment before that.”

Mining leads to water shortage in Totopara

Just across the border are the hills of Tading in Bhutan, an area that has been mined since 1987. First, the hills were quarried for dolomite, a stone that is crushed and used in construction. Then limestone – another construction material – was found and quarried. Now the operations include high-value quartzite, a decorative stone in demand to cover walls, floors or as roof tiles.

Next to the quarries are the stone crushers that can be seen from Totopara. When they are working, the entire area is covered by a layer of dust. Both quarrying and stone crushing need large quantities of water, which the miners and crusher operators take from the watercourses upstream of the village.

Above: Anju Toto runs the only guest house in Totopara.

Anju Toto, 47, who runs the only guest house in Totopara, says: “Earlier, numerous small streams in the village had water throughout the year. But now they have all gone dry. Four borewells were dug a few years ago, but just two are functional. They are located far from the main market. We have to often walk for around 3-4 kilometres to fetch water. It often leads to skirmishes among the villagers. But we have no option.

“Only one stream, deep inside the forest, is still active. Even there, the water supply is depleting. We built a reservoir near the stream and connected a water pipe over a kilometre long to bring water to our guest house. During summers, the water reduces significantly, causing problems for our guests.”

Most residents have pipes leading from the forest stream to their homes.