Of Wild Hair and Mad Dalit Women

The idea all along was to live castelessly. My father and mother did it well. The last time I saw them hassled was when we lived in an apartment in Basavanagudi and the man upstairs did jasoosi, found out we were Dalit and started making a fuss. First he had full respect for dad’s position in the government. 'Sir! Sir!' he’d say every time he saw him. Then the ‘Sir’ went off. The first thing to go when people ‘find’ you out is respect. The second is conversation. He stopped talking to my dad and began talking to dad’s office car driver. But Noorullah loved my dad. Dad still finds it very puzzling that Muslim men have the greatest love for him. Noorullah didn’t tolerate that man’s banter. Once he came to chat with Noorullah about dad’s income and if reservation was going to take care of his pension as well. I am told that Noorullah attacked the man with a newspaper and chased him up the stairs. After a while, my parents thought it best to leave that house and go elsewhere. Amma was heartbroken. She had built it — brick by brick. Right from the colour of the walls to the spoon in the kitchen — amma had given the house more than two years of her life. It was our first ‘own’ house, our first ‘non-rented’ house and that too in Bengaluru. Wherever we were before this, we had always lived in rented houses and amma had hated it. She was tired of the agarbattis and the dhoops that had to be lit every time she made fish or chicken. She was tired of being asked what caste we belonged to before we were even given a tour of the house. Maybe they still experience caste in small shocks today but because they have seen so much worse, they just laugh it off and ignore it. This should have been my first lesson. Today dad keeps having WhatsApp fights with people who are anti-reservation. When Tina Dabi topped IAS, it bothered many people and they sent sh*t forwards to him. Dad would sit and compose long messages to shut them up. They all began the same way: 'Mr so and so. I think you are wrong because...' The idea all along was to live castelessly. My father and mother did it well He does the same thing even when he posts his Islamophobia-ridden and anti-Tamil forwards but that’s another story and another tragedy altogether. I think he has figured out that the country is so stupid and so beyond help that the only way to gain respect, especially if you are Dalit, is by behaving like a Brahmin or at least by trying to become like one. *** Very early in school, it became clear to me that there was something wrong with me. I stood before the mirror every day of my school life trying to figure out what it was. One day it was the gap between my teeth. Another day, it was the dullness under my eyes, the paleness of my skin, the thinness of my hair, the roundness of my nose. The day after that it was my weakness in math and science. And the next day it was a smell that followed me everywhere I went. I stopped eating egg. But I couldn’t find out what it was and gave up. I did what I had seen my mother sometimes do. She’d make friends to learn the secrets of the trade, as it were — to be accepted, to be liked. So to forget my own discomfort with myself, I craved friendships that seemed to be in excess for other people everywhere. Girls and boys who lived next-door to each other, who would walk to school together, eat lunch together. Years later when I will read Elena Ferrante, some bits of my caste-ridden childhood will begin to make sense to me. I understood the violence in those books because that was caste in my world. This is probably why my students find it hard to relate to the book, to me — because I keep talking about experiences that were/are alien to them. In Belgaum where I studied for a year, neighbour aunties would pull their daughters out of our house exactly at 5 pm to say ‘Abhyas maadbeku. Time aaytu’.

Image featured here: Savarna Audience by Dr Sylvia Karpagam

I thought 'abhyas' was some karate class they went to. My mother and I realised much later that 'abhyas' meant practise, study. Everywhere we looked, parents were training their children to be competitive adults — to get them ready to take over the world. It must have been daunting for my mother to prepare her children in a city where everyone was fast, everyone was modern, where Merit sat like a Brahmin God — that visible form that we could see but not touch. Like kaig sikkidru baig sigolla. The proverbial distance between the cup and the lips. We were put in good schools but beyond that, these other girls had something that my mother knew she couldn’t give us because she didn’t know what, she didn’t know how. But she did something. She did what other mothers were doing. She took us to music classes, dance classes and there she figured, we will learn something. But did we? The music classes were amusing. The children there seemed to know everything there was to know already. So there was no learning happening. There was practise happening. And then one day the music master played some tune on his harmonium and asked us to recognise it. Yeh raga cha naav kai, he sang to us. My sister told him her name. He stared, gulped air and moved on. So did we. We didn’t go back after that. How was my mother to prepare us for this battle without right genes and pure blood? It must have been a lonely time and lonelier world. This was a battle she was not ready for. Dad kept getting transferred so for the longest time she fought this alone. This is what some of you would call cultural capital. And some of you would call Merit. What does this mean in our lives but? How to define this invisible code? It was that neat handwriting in which studious Brahmin girls wrote in their hardbound books, which some of us could never touch. It went from their hands and into the hands of others deserving and then into their bags. It was like a secret document that only some had access to. It was the look of utter disgust on the faces of these girls when I asked them on the morning of some exam — can you please explain this theorem? And then they explained the same with pleasing smiles when some of their own asked them the same question. It was the neat partition of their oiled hair, the ability to sit in perfect padmasana during tuitions, the glow of their skin, and the aroma of their vegetarian lunch boxes. Essentially, Merit is a tall building full of assembly lined, well-oiled Brahmin robots who receive all the training very early to take over the world — Engineering, MBA, IIT, IIM, and now because it’s cool — Humanities. Merit is definitely not just hard work then. It’s the license code to being allowed someplace because you are of the right kind.

And this became starkly obvious to me when I started working as a teacher. I was still blind to caste in many, many ways. And discovering Ambedkar wouldn’t happen for a couple more years. But again, there was that growing anonymous discomfort with myself. I think back to the time when a Brahmin colleague declared over lunch one day: ‘I am proud to be a Brahmin’. I think back to the time when there was clandestine discussion over my NET qualification and its validity because apparently there was no evidential ‘merit’ involved. I can only cringe with disgust now. It is clear to me that caste networks operate invisibly but quite strongly everywhere, especially in schools and colleges, and even among students. Here of course it takes on various forms — talent, good English, knack etc. In the classroom, I am quick to sense when a student doesn’t find me challenging enough. When I take books that I’ve liked into the classroom — it is with a faint hope that if I can open out the book for them — something might click, and they will want to read it. I have learnt to rely strongly on my own pleasure to be able to reach out to students. But the students’ demands on my ability to offer challenge, puzzle is blurring into that dangerous line where they switch off pleasure completely. I am horrified by their indifference to pleasure. What is the point of literature if you only want to capitalise it into an app that offers challenge and devalues pleasure? Isn’t pleasure political? Doesn’t that make it a challenge? A book that did this for me was Nabokov’s Lolita. I struggled because I couldn’t believe how much I was being seduced by the damn book. And that immediately became political. One of the things I have learnt from reading Paromita Vohra and watching her interviews obsessively is the idea that no one can and no one must define what is pleasure or what is political for you. That choice is yours to make and yours alone. I might be the lesser person here for putting pleasure over everything else. And I know I cannot escape it when it leads to situations I often find myself in. For instance, it hurts my eyes when I notice students dumb themselves down to talk to me. But at least it doesn’t hurt my heart, thank god. Just my eyes, but oh my eyes! My eyes! But I’d rather have pleasure — you keep your merit okay? Tata bye bye. What I have in abundance, that all Dalit people have, is the desire to learn, and the longing to feel alive. This is the first thing I learnt from Ambedkar. And also that merit needn’t be something we cannot touch. Either by challenge or pleasure, if we can get to the point where learning becomes something we are invested in every day, then we have won. When I saw this, it became tolerable, even desirable for me to look into the mirror every day. *** One of the biggest questions I have had of all big movements, whether it is feminism or the anti-caste movement — is what to do in situations that life throws at us? Bratty cabbage girls who hate female teachers, Brahmin batata vadas who smirk when you talk about caste in classrooms. How to deal with them? I find that every now and then, I discover an answer because I’m always looking for one.

Image featured here: Savarna Audience by Dr Sylvia Karpagam