Monsoon Music: Maharashtra sings of farmers and fruitful harvests

Editor’s note: In India, the monsoon nurtures and devastates; it brings life, and sometimes death; it frightens — and bewitches; it is both anticipated and dreaded; longed for and wished away. It is also inextricably linked with the culture of India. The rains have inspired poets, writers, musicians, artists to create some of their most compelling works. The folk music tradition has been particularly inspired by the monsoon — be it in the North, South, East or West, there’s bound to be a folk song (or several) that speaks of the rain and what it represents. In this series, based on conversations with folk musicians and experts, we examine #MonsoonMusic.

In part 7 — Maharashtra. See more from the series here.

Maharashtra is, like many other states in India, predominantly dependent on agriculture. It comes as no surprise then that many aspects of its culture are centred on agriculture — the farmer is, after all, the pulse of the state.

In this context, music goes beyond being just a form of entertainment or leisure for farmers; songs about sowing and tilling, Bhilari songs, and shetkari songs are sung by them as a call for bountiful rains.

Songs are written and composed such that they address the prevailing weather conditions. For instance, if there is a drought or a significantly low amount of rainfall (as the state has observed over the last decade), the songs will relect the following mood:

“Pad ra panya, pad ra panya, kar pani pani,

shet mazha lay chalala chataka vani”.

Here, the farmer compares his farm to the chatak bird, a kind of cuckoo that only drinks rainwater that descends from the skies. He addresses the monsoon, telling it that he is eagerly waiting for the rain.

Some songs composed after the month of May speak of the farmers ploughing and working the soil. The farmer sings about how after having made the earth soft and porous, his only desire is that the rain will allow him to sow crops in the fields.