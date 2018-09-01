Monsoon Music: In Assam, prayers for the arrival of rain — and its departure

Editor’s note: In India, the monsoon nurtures and devastates; it brings life, and sometimes death; it frightens — and bewitches; it is both anticipated and dreaded; longed for and wished away. It is also inextricably linked with the culture of India. The rains have inspired poets, writers, musicians, artists to create some of their most compelling works. The folk music tradition has been particularly inspired by the monsoon — be it in the North, South, East or West, there’s bound to be a folk song (or several) that speaks of the rain and what it represents. In this series, based on conversations with folk musicians and experts, we examine #MonsoonMusic.

In part 6 — Assam. See more from the series here.

In Assam, due to the onslaught of the monsoons every year, there is massive destruction — human lives are lost, animals get washed away, lands get eroded, and crops are destroyed. This season, undoubtedly, plays a decisive role in the lives of communities here, in both positive and negative ways.

Assam is a multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-linguistic state. Here, tribes and communities follow their own rituals and customs, so it is natural that different genres of folk music coexist. This diversity is also evident in the variety of folk music that pertains to the monsoons in particular.

Some of the prominent folk genres in Assam are Goalporiya Lokageet, Kaamrupi Lokageet, Bihu geet, Ojapali, songs of the tea garden community, songs of the Char-Chapori people — the list could go on.

In the Goalpara region, women who belong to the indigenous Koch-Rajbonshi community worship a banana tree which they consider to be their rain god. In this community, it is believed that if women got together and performed songs and dance to impress the rain god, the dry season will end and the earth will be blessed with rains. Among the Koch-Rajbongshis, this rain god is known as ‘Hudum’ and its rituals are restricted strictly to women. This practice usually takes place between the months of April and June.

Punam Barua, a Goalporiya folk singer who has contributed to the folk songs of the Koch-Rajbongshis by occasionally performing them for radio, television and other events, says, “Koch-Rajbongshi women worship the rain god by scattering water upwards.” Barua is the niece of the well-known Goalporiya singer, the Late Pratima Pandey Barua, who is known for making Goalporiya folk songs more well-known and appreciated in the country. Barua says most of the songs in the Goalporiya genre are romantic and sung by women. ‘Hudum’ too is a part of Goalporiya Lokageet, but sung primarily by the Koch-Rajbongshi women. “Hudum has been handed down from one generation to another, and is preserved through oral tradition,” Barua said.