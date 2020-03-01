Kaveri delta: How Tamil Nadu's new protected special agricultural zone will impact livelihoods

By KA Shaji

Octogenarian farmer Mannargudi S. Ranganathan is all praise for the bill passed by Tamil Nadu assembly, declaring the Kaveri delta region in the state as a Protected Special Agriculture Zone (PSAZ). While many of his fellow farmers remain sceptical about its effectiveness, Ranganathan is all praise for Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami for the landmark legislation which he believes will stop all livelihood-harming extraction projects of the area.

“We are quite surprised. It took hardly ten days for the chief minister to move the bill in the assembly and make it a law, from the time of its announcement at a public meeting in Salem. Our worries about the fate of agriculture in the delta region are over now. The Chief Minister is a man of action and this bill will help the delta survive for more than a thousand years,” said Ranganathan, general secretary of Kaveri delta Farmers’ Association. Ranganathan and his association are now organising a reception for the chief minister to the delta region as gratitude.

Meanwhile, many other farmers, not part of this association, continue to believe that the law lacks teeth to deal with the central government-supported hydrocarbon extraction projects, which pose a threat to the very existence of the delta region and its time-tested agricultural legacy.

Kaveri Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu (Kaveri Rights Retrieval Committee) coordinator P. Maniarasan says that he and hundreds of other farmers are sceptical not about the spirit of the bill but about its efficacy to address the emerging threats.

“The bill itself agrees that it would not have powers to eclipse ongoing and approved projects. Private sector company Vedanta and the public sector’s ONGC have already been given permission by the union government to extract hydrocarbon from the Kaveri delta. Attempts are also on from the part of union government to revive the coal-bed methane project shelved following intervention by the then Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa. If the bill lacks powers to stop all these, there is no meaning to the declaration of the delta as an agricultural zone,” he said.

According to him, the bill was drafted in haste without seeking expert opinions and it excluded Musiri, Lalgudi and Pullambadi blocks in Trichy district, Thirumanur in Ariyalur district, Chidamabaram in Cuddalore district and Kulithalai in Karur district. However, supporters of the bill say certain tactical omissions were made in it to pass it using provisions in the list and to avoid collision with central government powers. They say modifications can be made at any time based on consensus.

“The already-initiated extraction works have turned the groundwater more saline. The new law would help revive the groundwater level,’’ says Ranganathan terming the counter opinions as ill-motivated and lacking objectivity.

Sources in the government have said the bill has many strategic provisions which would help the state government to effectively prevent unilateral implementation of the extraction projects.

“Right To Information (RTI) replies from Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) have revealed that a number of hydrocarbon extraction projects in the delta region planned by Vedanta and ONGC are pending clearance from the state government. The state can consider them as new projects and deny permission under the new law,” said a senior civil service officer who helped draft the legislation.

“An expert committee constituted six months ago to go into the proposals is still verifying the documents. As none of them got any permission so far, they can be considered as new projects. The law is clearly preventing hydrocarbon exploration extraction and extraction in the delta area. The law also has clauses enabling it to add or exclude any neighbouring area into its ambit,’’ said the official.