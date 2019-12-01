Kashmir’s forests face the axe: Forest Advisory Committee approves diversion of 727 hectares in 33 days

By Athar Parvaiz

The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the erstwhile Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir has been very busy in recent weeks. Authorised to take decisions between 18 September and 21 October on approval of infrastructure and other projects passing through forested land, the FAC has approved diversion of over 727 hectares of designated forest land. It also approved the felling of at least 1,847 trees (which includes 1,471 trees inside designated forest areas and 376 trees in areas earmarked for social forestry). Plus, it has approved felling of trees that will be submerged due to construction of the Pakuldul hydro-electricity project and other development projects – there is no count of the number of trees to be felled.

Over 60 percent of the forest land diversions approvals are to build roads, and 33 percent (243 hectares) for the use of the army and paramilitary forces in Pir Panjal (Gulmarg Wildlife Sanctuary), Kehmil, Jhelum Valley, Samba and Jammu Forest divisions, analysis of the official documents revealed.

As many as 198 projects (most for road construction) have been approved by the FAC in four meetings on 18 September, 3 October, 17 October, and 21 October. In comparison to these 33 days of hectic activity, in all of 2018 97 projects involving diversion of forest land were cleared, 101 less than those cleared in four meetings.

Officials in Jammu and Kashmir’s Forest Department said that all these decisions had to be taken within a few weeks because of the implementation of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act from 31 October, 2019. This Act leads to the scrapping of the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Act (under which the FAC was formed) of the former state after the implementation of the Reorganisation Act.

Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, in existence for the past seven decades, guaranteed special status to the Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir whereby it was empowered to make its own laws. That article was abolished by the Indian Parliament last summer.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a member of the former FAC said that many of the projects now approved were in the waiting list for years. They had not been cleared because there were questions from the FAC. Those questions had still not been answered. But the clearances were given “in a hasty manner.”

Kashmir’s environment in jeopardy

When Kashmiris talk about the significance of forests, they refer to one of the most popular sayings of the 15th century saint and poet Sheikh ul Alam: