Kashmir Himalayas: Kolahoi glacier's retreat can be attributed to climate change, shifts in land use

By Athar Parvaiz

Kolahoi Glacier, the largest glacier in Kashmir Himalayas which feeds two major tributaries of the River Jhelum – Lidder and Sindh – has further reduced in area over three years, a new research paper has revealed, as it compared its recent findings to that of a 2017 study. Scientists said that rapid retreating of Kolahoi and other glaciers in the region is largely attributable to global factors and climate driven by the local land-use changes also has some influence on glacier-retreat.

“Kolahoi glacier has rapidly receded due to climatic changes prevalent over the Kashmir region. The glacier has lost 23 percent area since 1962 (from 13.73 sq km in 1962 to 10.49 sq km in 2018) and has fragmented into smaller parts. The snout retreat rates also suggest that the glacier has been in an imbalanced state between 1962 and 2018 and is not approaching equilibrium,” the paper, published in International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health on April 19, 2020, has revealed. A state of equilibrium for the glacier would be when there is no disparity between the melting process and the snow accumulation over the glacier through annual precipitation.

“Glaciers gaining and losing approximately the same amount of snow and ice are thought of as ‘in equilibrium’, and will neither advance nor recede,” writes Betham Davies about glacier mass balance in Antarcticglaciers.org, a website on Antarctic glaciology.

“The exacerbated snout retreat rates of the four parts of the glacier are driven by increasing warming that has impacted the snow accumulation on the glacier,” says the paper. An earlier research paper published in 2017, had revealed that Kolahoi glacier has lost 20 percent of the area (2.81 sq km) as compared to area of the glacier in 1962 (13.73 sq km).

Irfan Rashid, one of the authors of the latest published research on Kolahoi, said that he and his fellow researchers not only studied the retreating of the glacier, but also its impact on the stream-flow and the resultant land-use changes downstream. “Our research revealed rapid depletion of the glacier as well as massive land-use changes downstream,” Rashid told Mongabay-India. Rashid was also one of the author on the 2017 paper.

According to Rashid, he has been noticing a relentless decline in the area of the Kolahoi glacier in his annual visits to the glacier. “I visit Kolahoi every year and I see the glacier retreating at a very great pace,” Rashid said and added that most of the glaciers in Kashmir are behaving the same way.

“Glaciers in Kashmir have reached critical mass,” he said and added that there is a problem with their mass balance. According to Davies, mass balance of a glacier “can be thought of as the ‘health of a glacier’; glaciers losing more mass than they receive will be in negative mass balance and so will recede.”