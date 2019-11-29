In water rich Bhutan, authorities struggle to meet the needs of a fast growing capital with lack of access

By Yuexuan Chen There is water, water everywhere in Bhutan, but lack of access to clean water remains one of the most pressing issues in the capital city of Thimphu. According to the National Environment Commission’s (NEC) 2018 Water Security Index, 77.5 percent of urban households in the Thimphu region have potable water supply. “I became mayor in 2011 and water used to be a serious problem,” Thimphu mayor Kinlay Dorjee said. “It used to be (supplied) once a day for two to three hours for a whole building. People used to hire their own tankers to collect water. We have started looking at bigger projects to harness water supply from the main river,” which is called the Wang Chhu in Bhutan, and Raidak in West Bengal and Bangladesh downstream. Bhutan’s 12th five year plan aims to have 24/7 water supply across the country by 2023. Rapid rural-urban migration, management issues and inadequate infrastructure has made that difficult in Thimphu. “Today we have enough water,” Dorjee said. “But the dry season is yet to come. In January through March, we will see [if this source is adequate].” Coming from the north at Tangocheri where the river has three tributaries, there is now a capacity to supply 10 million litres a day. This is part of a plan for the next 30 years, Dorjee said. “Now we have almost solved the problem. We used to get so many complaints from the big hotels, but recently, we haven’t.” Future projects include water treatment plants, water lines from the source, distribution lines to residents and higher-quality treated water supplies. “As the city grows, there must be enough water resources,” Dorjee said. “Enough investment has not been done in the right areas.” Rooftop tanks a daily necessity

Water tanks on the top floor of a building in northern Thimphu. Photo credit: Yuexuan Chen.

“If you look at the services of the Thimphu municipality, they provide two to three hours in the morning and then one to two hours in the afternoon and then again in the evening,” executive director of the Royal Society for Protection of Nature (RSPN) Lam Dorji said. “Other times, they are not supplying because the treatment at the source is not enough to provide 24/7. We cope with the availability. You just defer your water related work to a time when there’s water.” “We don’t have a water problem where I live,” North Thimphu resident Namgyel Wangdi said. “But if we didn’t have our own water tanks, I think we would have a shortage.” So, in the capital of a water-abundant country, residents have to spend money buying storage tanks and sometimes buying water from private suppliers. Just as in far more arid parts of South Asia, the private suppliers pump water from whatever source they can find, fill a tanker, attach it to a tractor and bring the water home, all for a hefty price. Lam Dorji suggested that this money would be better used if it was available to the municipality to add scale and reliability to the existing infrastructure. “I think our objective is people need not store,” he said. “Just open the tap and water should be available. If you consider that kind of service [to define 24/7], then I would say there is a water shortage in Thimphu.” The municipality isn’t able to cater to the needs of the suburbs, so people are trying to find their own sources of water. “You’ll see some urban residents in some places where they source water by taking their own pipe deep into the forest,” Lam Dorji said. The mayor, Kinlay Dorjee, said the municipality is waiting for a budget to upgrade the distribution network for a bigger pipeline. “There is a quality issue,” he added. “There were waterborne diseases. In one area, 20 to 30 people got sick, which should not happen.” The problem is that residents not connected to the distribution network rely on community water supplies that are not quality-controlled or tested, according to the mayor. Much of this exacerbated by Bhutan’s building boom riding on robust economic growth. He said the municipality tests the water before supplying it. But residents do not really trust the quality. “We have our own filters because we don’t trust the quality of the municipality supply,” Thimphu building owner Kinley Penjor said. Leaking sewage systems and inadequate drainage throughout the city contribute to water quality problems. Admitting this, the mayor said, “Roughly 40 percent (of drains) are not connected to the city sewage system. By next March, 80 to 90 percent should be connected.” By next March, the Southern Babesa treatment plant – with a capacity to treat 12 million litres of sewage per day – should be completed. According to mayor Dorjee, the idea is to ensure that the Wang Chhu river “can regain the quality of 20 years ago.” That will need a better storm water drainage system as well. After rain, flooding in parts of Thimphu is common, despite much of the city being on hill slopes. “Of course, (fixing the drainage system) is also expensive and we don’t have the funds to just spend like that,” said Lam Dorji of RSPN. “Under the Water Security Index, it’s not necessary to have everything sorted out at once. You can always do things in a progressive manner.” Wrong time wrong place

Wang Chhu (River) and the Big Buddha in the distance, downtown Thimphu. Photo credit: Yuexuan Chen.