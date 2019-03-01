In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming movement

By Sahana Ghosh

—The indigenous Lakadong variety of turmeric has higher curcumin content than others available in the market.

—Meghalaya’s Department of Agriculture is relying on Saioo’s leadership to take the Mission Lakadong forward, to organise farmer growers to take up area expansion of Lakadong turmeric in West Jaintia Hills.

—The coal-mining boom over two decades ago lured farmers away from turmeric. But after the 2014 mining ban, many switched back to turmeric farming.

—This is the first story in our new series focusing on women’s role in environmental conservation – ‘Environment and Her’.

Fifty-two-year-old Trinity Saioo in Meghalaya has never heard of turmeric lattes that have gained a cult following in the ever-expanding list of healthy beverages. But everyday, after the school she teaches in gets over, Saioo the teacher diligently tends to her farms of the ‘golden spice’ that is the core ingredient behind the latte trend.

Far from the madding crowd that has jumped on to the turmeric-wellness bandwagon, Saioo, an award-winning turmeric farmer from Mulieh village in the North-Eastern state, has been silently leading 800 women in her state to cultivate and boost the popularity of the indigenous, high-curcumin content Lakadong variety of the spice.

Saioo has been hand-holding women to blaze their own trails to success, reaching out to women farmers from her own village first. Mulieh and several other adjoining villages, which form the epicentre of the Lakadong variety of turmeric, lie in the eponymously named area in the rugged terrains of Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills, the notorious coal-belt of the state.

The Jaintia hills (split into east and west) produce at least three turmeric varieties – Lachein, Lakadong and Ladaw, each with its distinct identity.

“My mother also farmed turmeric. So it was a very natural transition for me to start doing the same,” recalled a proud Saioo, who was recently awarded by the Union Ministry of Agriculture for excellence in horticulture production.

Buoyed by her success, Meghalaya’s Department of Agriculture is relying on Saioo’s leadership to take Mission Lakadong forward to mobilise growers to expand the area of Lakadong turmeric farming in West Jaintia Hills.

Meghalaya’s Mission Lakadong 2018-2023 aims to produce 50 MT (metric ton) of the turmeric per annum in the next five years. As per departmental figures for 2015-2016, the total area of turmeric cultivation in the state is 2,516 hectares, yielding roughly 16 MT of turmeric annually. Most of the turmeric grown in East and West Jaintia Hill districts is the Lakadong variety with a combined production of nearly 9 MT.