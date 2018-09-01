Ghoramara Island: Living on the edge of a rising sea

Ghoramara Island in the Ganga estuary of West Bengal is slowly being submerged by rising sea levels, forcing people to migrate in large numbers. By Anup Bhattacharya The story of Ghoramara shows how climate change is changing the way people live — how it divides families, breaks social taboos and hastens forced migration. The largely poor people in the island (45 percent live below the poverty line) are under enormous socioeconomic stress that has upturned their lives.

(Above) Kumed Mondal (in his 80s) and Madhuri Mondal (in her mid-60s), lead a lonely life in a mud house in Ghoramara. Their sons left long ago in search of greener and safer pastures and their daughters are married. “The river was originally far from our house but now it seems to be coming closer every day," Kumed Mandal says. This is the story of most families in Ghoramara, with elderly people or women staying behind to look after the vanishing property and hoping for some compensation from the government.

Nilmani Parua lives alone in his two-roomed hut. Parua would have been a sought-after groom anywhere in West Bengal, but not in Ghoramara. Climate change has wrought a curious social upheaval. Boys in Ghoramara struggle to get a wife unless she is from the same island. “Who would get their daughter married into a family that lives on a sinking island such as Ghoramara?” Parua asks.

The human exodus outpaces the erosion in Ghoramara. While the island area has shrunk to about one-fourth of its previous size, only one-eighth of the population remains. The mass migration has been triggered because of a loss in livelihoods. Lucrative betel leaf cultivation (pictured above) has taken a beating due to the continuous intrusion of salt water. Increasing salinity has also affected the fisheries, the other major source of livelihood in the area. Many people have migrated to places like Kerala or Chennai to find work.

Mamata Bibi married into a family that has been forced by the rising water to change their address five times. Now, the family is looking for a new home, preferably outside Ghoramara, as their present dwelling has come perilously close to the advancing river. “We do not know how long this house will survive. My brother-in-law, his wife and my husband have gone to scout for a piece of land outside Ghoramara,” says Mamata.

Dhoblat Sibpur in Sagar Island looks like nature is waging a battle against itself. The area by the sea has a few huts barely surviving alongside the trees. “This is our fourth house. Every time during the high tide, we fear being washed away,” says Liala Khatoon, tiptoeing carefully in ankle-deep water during low tide.