Ganga: At Kanpur, an unholy mess

Government initiatives to clean up the Ganga have failed to stop the dumping of toxic effluents and untreated sewage into the river at the industrial hub of Kanpur

By Juhi Chaudhary

Even a short visit to Kanpur, an industrial city in northern India, is enough to show that there is no respite yet for the Ganga from massive pollution despite the much-trumpeted Namami Gange initiative, the Narendra Modi administration’s programme to clean up the holy river.

Despite a plethora of government schemes, initiatives and campaigns, and various court orders, untreated sewage and toxic industrial effluents continue to make their way into the Ganga. The fact that the river is worshipped and revered by millions has not helped the cause of keeping it clean.

There’s an overpowering stench at Dabka Ghat on the banks of the river in Jajmau area of Kanpur, which is compounded by the jarring sight of blackish-grey sludge of chemicals flowing into the river. The eerie silence from the slow moving sludge having replaced the gurgling of clear flowing water adds to the deplorable scenario.

At Dabka Ghat a drain regularly carries toxic chemicals from almost 100 tanneries that are located close to the Ganga and offloads them directly into the main channel of the river without any check, adding continuously to the already existing high water pollution.

“Fish often die in this stretch of the Ganga because of the water pollution. Biodiversity has been affected. Earlier we used to see peacocks here, but now they cannot be seen,” 19-year-old Sarvesh Kumar, a resident of Jajmau who often visits the riverbank at Dabka Ghat, told thethirdpole.net. “The water that we get for drinking has also become very saline and has turned light yellow.”

Kanpur, a city in Uttar Pradesh, is famous for its leather industry, with nearly 400 tanneries housed in the suburbs of Jajmau alone. The industry has become a bane for the Ganga as it contaminates it severely with a heavy load of toxic chemicals and heavy metals such as chromium, cadmium, lead, arsenic and cobalt, all of which have severe health implications.

How Ganga Action Plan failed

The drain at Dabka Ghat is just one of the four main drains that carry toxic tannery wastewater from around 400 tanneries of Jajmau. Under the Ganga Action Plan (GAP) phase 1 in 1986 (the oldest Ganga clean-up scheme), these drains were connected to the four intermediate pumping stations (IPS) that pump water to a 36 MLD (million litres daily) common effluent treatment plant (CETP) at Wajidpur in the city. This CETP plant has a capacity to treat just 9 MLD of industrial wastewater and 27 MLD of sewage.

Rakesh Jaiswal, founder and executive secretary of non-profit Eco Friends, has been monitoring the Ganga for nearly 30 years in Kanpur. He told thethirdpole.net that there has been no new functional infrastructure that has been created after phase one of GAP despite the launch of GAP phase 2 and subsequently, Namami Gange.

“We dubbed GAP as a failed programme. All the treatment plants that are functioning currently were raised under GAP phase 1. And then, work started under GAP phase 2 and other schemes but none of that was ever completed. A 210 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) is still under a trial run and is not even getting sufficient sewage,” he said. “What is worse is that the entire sewage of the Sisamau drain (the biggest sewage drain in Kanpur) was to be treated by this 210 STP,” unfortunately the infrastructure has not been created to make the sewage from the drain flow into this huge STP, and half of the drain’s contents will continue to flow into the Ganga.

So Kanpur both has a huge cleaning infrastructure lying idle, and sewage flowing into the river – the worst of both worlds.