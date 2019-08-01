From Camden to Columbia Road, a pictorial journey through London's many specialty markets

London is blessed with its fair share of grey, rainy days throughout the year, so when the summer sun does put in a much longed for appearance, Londoners and tourists alike revel in their chance to flock outdoors.

London’s many vibrant markets make for a fascinating visit any time of the year, but on a warm summer’s day this experience becomes even more of a pleasure, as the sunshine makes the plethora of weird and wonderful objects on sale look and feel even more alluring than they already are.

The city boasts so many different markets and bootsales in the summer months that even if you were to go to a different one every weekend, you probably wouldn’t cover them all before the sun hides away again behind the autumn showers.

From narrow lanes filled to bursting with antiques, to underground grottos displaying colourful hippy wares; from delicious street food stands offering every kind of international dish to mounds of locally grown fresh fruit and vegetables; from alleys of colourful fresh flowers to Victorian archways wafting the scents of delicious freshly baked breads. You can find it all in London’s vibrant summer markets!

Here's a pictorial tour through five of them —

Borough Market:

A foodie paradise housed under London Bridge station, this market sells a huge selection of organic fresh fruits and vegetables, along with cooked food stands of every conceivable variety.