For the Record

I
In Summer 2015, I met Outer Delhi while chasing Rolex Kumar, who
on live TV claimed he used to go into a trance after booze and porn,
and trawl the forsaken landscape for children
Police said he murdered and raped over thirty
The Investigating Officer assumed we’d put him on the cover, and I
let him
La femme editor said it was unethical
The IO WhatsApped us a fresh studio photograph in uniform, with
airbrushed skin and pink lips
Later, he sent us thirty more
Headline:
How Many Cases Does It Take To Make A Serial Killer
When I finally met Rolex at the court — hand-in-hand with a cop,
face covered in pink dupatta — he denied everything, said the cops
had bullied him for the earlier statement
His eyes gave nothing
Later, his father screamed conspiracy outside a lonely hut in the
middle of a field
Apparently, his wife was raped by the guy who framed Rolex
Nearby, another father took me to the abandoned three-storey house
where his six-year-old girl’s naked body was found
Rubber gloves from the investigation stood out amid the debris
A sweaty afternoon at Rohini court, when the only surviving victim
was being questioned in a closed hearing
The doors opened, and out came a three-foot tall child sipping on a
juice box while holding his mother’s hand
News flash: seven years old... throat cut open... brick-pieces in
rectum... dumped in gutter
The scar running across the neck did it:
he wasn’t a statistic anymore
And I could not venture the essential question,
later answered in the court transcript:
Beta, fir usne kya kiya?
Usne apna nunnu mere pichhu mein daal diya
II
Around the same time, a WhatsApping DCP began a programme
whereby cops went around telling schoolchildren about sexual
harassment, maintaining complaint boxes in each school
A fifteen-year-old girl wrote that her father had been doing gandi
cheezein to her for the past two years, and that her mother would say,
jaise main sehti hoon, waise hi tum saho
The cops arrested the father, and left the struggling, three-daughter
family to struggle a bit more
A week later,
I found her in a forsaken colony in undeveloped Ghaziabad
Her sister opened the door; the mother brought water
She — four-and-a-half feet, full of fear, clear eyes and rusted hair
Mother: ghar pe thodi ladai ho gayi thi ek raat, bewakoof ladki kya-kya
bol gayi
She wept:
maine aise hi jhooth bola tha, please mere papa ko chhudwa do
Then, they all wept
A year later,
the girl called, asking for a job — or dedh lakh
She kept calling, and I kept ignoring the unsaved number that lit up
each time
Eventually, the guilt won — I made enquiries, gave her the number
of an NGO veteran and asked her to never call again
She didn’t
III
July 2015
I entered Money Collecting School after nine years
Sterile white building, and familiar faces grown older
like the ex-air-force, always-in-safari-suit, protestant owner and
principal — or our first taste of fundamentalism
Times were different back then: Mas and Pas didn’t care if you were
whacked in school
They made you watch Hollywood,
but switched channels at each kiss
Everyone wanted to rear upright, English-speaking engineers and
doctors — the 90s middle-class nerve that the principal had clamped
between his teeth
USP of the school?
Rs 500 fine or expulsion if caught speaking Hindi
And other fines for sundry things
like not carrying a hymn-book
Plus, an inch-thick, gold-varnished and rubber-gripped stick to
warm young flesh on winter mornings, when not-so-long hair was
cut on stage during assemblies that apart from inspections, forced
PT, prayer and gospel singing gave us our daily bread of dogma
The principal would turn to a Sikh boy and scream:
You think you’ll find god by growing your hair long?
Jesus is the only true and living god!
In summers, kids dropped from heatstrokes...
Pray to Jesus now, ask the lord to come into your heart
Someone would puke, and others would follow...
Eternal hellfire, my children!
Meanwhile, the principal bought new Skodas in different colours,
built another branch and business school, and survived several heart
attacks
Each time, the teachers would announce the next day that the overcompensating
zealot was stable, and that we must pray for him
Those prayers are still to be answered
IV
In 2005, cops caught my classmate Vicky Boner
drinking near MCS
The school did a Pilate,
and expelled him before he could say hallelujah
A decade later, the latest batch had its farewell on 28 May
That night, Rocky Bambam and two others had some drinks
to celebrate, and were found outside/inside the school around
midnight/3 am, with the motive of clicking selfies/robbery
As Gunty the editor put it, depending on whom you ask, the details
tend to vary
Basically, the boys ran into cops, had an argument, and before they
knew it, were at a police station being tortured all night
The charge: Rocky and friends were trying to burgle the school
They got bail after three nights in Tihar
Later, the police claimed Rocky was a criminal prodigy, addicted to
the high life, robbing schools across Delhi
On 13 July, he was back in Tihar
Newspapers carried his photograph along with a lurid police version
Two weeks later, I met the boy at Patiala House — out of place in
the packed chaos of a district courtroom, fingers entwined with a
constable
Standing before the judge, waiting for Rocky’s turn,
we mumbled
An hour earlier, two cops had requested me to vacate the lone bench
outside the courtroom for them and their hand-held undertrial
Ten minutes later, they had cajoled and threatened the weeping
young man into signing a slew of papers
Good-cop, bad-cop — just like in the movies
Rocky finally got bail on 6 August after a bit of activism, noise and
name-calling
He then returned East, far from shit-city
(It’s nice to see his Facebook updates now and then)
The case goes on though, for cops never retract —
even when it’s a coming-of-age moment gone nightmarish, courtesy...
Dilliii Puliss!
Dilliii Puliss!
Dilliii Puliss!
This poem is excerpted from Exit One, written by Ishan Marvel, published by Red River in May 2018
— Illustration courtesy Amrai Dua