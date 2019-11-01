For the Record

I

In Summer 2015, I met Outer Delhi while chasing Rolex Kumar, who

on live TV claimed he used to go into a trance after booze and porn,

and trawl the forsaken landscape for children

Police said he murdered and raped over thirty

The Investigating Officer assumed we’d put him on the cover, and I

let him

La femme editor said it was unethical

The IO WhatsApped us a fresh studio photograph in uniform, with

airbrushed skin and pink lips

Later, he sent us thirty more

Headline:

How Many Cases Does It Take To Make A Serial Killer

When I finally met Rolex at the court — hand-in-hand with a cop,

face covered in pink dupatta — he denied everything, said the cops

had bullied him for the earlier statement

His eyes gave nothing

Later, his father screamed conspiracy outside a lonely hut in the

middle of a field

Apparently, his wife was raped by the guy who framed Rolex

Nearby, another father took me to the abandoned three-storey house

where his six-year-old girl’s naked body was found

Rubber gloves from the investigation stood out amid the debris

A sweaty afternoon at Rohini court, when the only surviving victim

was being questioned in a closed hearing

The doors opened, and out came a three-foot tall child sipping on a

juice box while holding his mother’s hand

News flash: seven years old... throat cut open... brick-pieces in

rectum... dumped in gutter

The scar running across the neck did it:

he wasn’t a statistic anymore

And I could not venture the essential question,

later answered in the court transcript:

Beta, fir usne kya kiya?

Usne apna nunnu mere pichhu mein daal diya

II

Around the same time, a WhatsApping DCP began a programme

whereby cops went around telling schoolchildren about sexual

harassment, maintaining complaint boxes in each school

A fifteen-year-old girl wrote that her father had been doing gandi

cheezein to her for the past two years, and that her mother would say,

jaise main sehti hoon, waise hi tum saho

The cops arrested the father, and left the struggling, three-daughter

family to struggle a bit more

A week later,

I found her in a forsaken colony in undeveloped Ghaziabad

Her sister opened the door; the mother brought water

She — four-and-a-half feet, full of fear, clear eyes and rusted hair

Mother: ghar pe thodi ladai ho gayi thi ek raat, bewakoof ladki kya-kya

bol gayi

She wept:

maine aise hi jhooth bola tha, please mere papa ko chhudwa do

Then, they all wept

A year later,

the girl called, asking for a job — or dedh lakh

She kept calling, and I kept ignoring the unsaved number that lit up

each time

Eventually, the guilt won — I made enquiries, gave her the number

of an NGO veteran and asked her to never call again

She didn’t