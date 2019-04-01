For Indian Muslims, elections bring caste divide among Ashrafs, Pasmandas to the fore

The caste system constitutes the reality of Indian Muslims, as it does of Hindus. The Muslims are broadly divided into the elite upper castes, or the Ashrafs, and the subaltern lower castes, or the Pasmandas. The differences between these two broad categories of castes come to the fore before every election. It is the grouse of the Pasmandas that even though they overwhelmingly dominate India’s Muslim population, the mainstream political parties largely field the Ashrafs in the electoral fray. Even in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, political parties, including those espousing social justice, have mostly fielded Ashraf candidates.

Yet, caste hasn’t politically split Muslims, because of Hindutva’s propensity to target them on the basis of their religious identity.

The threat to their existence prompts them to close ranks despite the caste divide. This works to the advantage of Ashrafs, who — apart from exploiting the community’s fear of Hindutva — harness the instrument of culture to maintain their political hegemony. Unless lower caste Muslims are politically represented, they will continue to be oppressed and discriminated against, contend Pasmanda leaders.

There is perhaps no better person than Khalid Anis Ansari to explain the stirrings among the Pasmandas. Ansari is director, Dr Ambedkar Centre for Exclusion Studies and Transformative Action, Glocal University, which is located in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. His PhD degree (which he received from the University of Humanistic Studies in Utrecht, the Netherlands) is on caste movements among Indian Muslims. Apart from writing extensively on the Pasmandas, he is actively engaged in politically organising them. In this interview, he provides a glimpse into the Muslim world that remains largely unknown. Excerpts:

(Above: Khalid Anis Ansari, director — Dr Ambedkar Centre for Exclusion Studies and Transformative Action, Glocal University)

The electoral battle in Uttar Pradesh is turning out to be one between the Mahagathbandhan or the Grand Alliance, comprising the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Has this resolved the confusion among Muslims as to who they should vote for?

A lot depends on the candidates fielded by different political parties. But broadly, Muslims will be voting against the BJP and for the Mahagathbandhan unless the Congress fields an exceptionally strong candidate who is perceived to be capable of winning.

Mahagathbandhan is also seen to be representing caste/social justice and the BJP as representing Hindutva/cultural nationalism. How does this binary impact the internal differentiation among Muslims?

Muslim politics in North India is largely dominated by the upper caste Muslims, [who are in sociological parlance referred to as] Ashrafs. They comprise [in the main] the Syeds, Sheikhs, Pathans, Mughals and also castes like Rajputs who converted to Islam. There is a growing sense among the Pasmanda Muslims….

Isn’t 'Pasmanda' a Persian word that means “those who have fallen behind”?

Yes. The Pasmanda Muslim category includes backward, Adivasi and Dalit groups, and constitutes about 85 percent of India’s Muslim population. They increasingly feel that the Muslim political space is exclusionary, that it excludes a majority of Muslims, and that those who benefit from the present political arrangement are the Ashraf Muslims.

Do you have data to back the Pasmanda Muslim’s perception?

Out of the 40 candidates selected by the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, seven are Muslim. Of these seven candidates, six are upper caste. The seventh is the son of late Mohammed Taslimuddin, a political heavyweight in the Seemanchal region and belonging to the locally dominant Kulhaiya caste, the social position of which is ambiguous. The Kulhaiyas, an agricultural caste that has been otherwise included in the Other Backward Classes category, often define themselves as Sheikhs.

The Ashrafs comprise around 3-4 percent of Bihar’s population, but their share in the Mahagathbandhan’s tickets is 15 percent. The National Democratic Alliance has fielded two Muslim candidates, both are Ashrafs.

What about Uttar Pradesh?

Until 19 April, the Congress had announced nine Muslim candidates. Only one of them is Pasmanda. Out of the Bahujan Samaj Party’s six Muslim candidates, only two are Pasmanda. Only one out of four Samajwadi Party’s Muslim candidates is Pasmanda — a woman who belongs to the regionally dominant Gujjar caste.

Hindu subaltern social groups have asserted themselves because of the politics of social justice. How come the politics of social justice has bypassed the Muslims?

This is because of the grip the sharif [noble] high caste culture has on Muslims. The sharif culture has four broad themes:

One, it has a disdain for manual labour. For instance, the Sufis of South Asia rarely had surnames indicating their occupations. This was not so of the Sufis of West Asia – for instance, the name of Fariduddin Attar makes it clear that he was a perfumer.

Two, the sharif culture uses language as a boundary maintenance mechanism. There has always been an emphasis on Persian and increasingly, Urdu. As a child I noticed that ladies in the family would place Urdu grammar books next to the Quran. So Urdu was considered sacred.

Third, the sharif culture reveres the [caste of] Syeds, who are said to be the direct descendants of the Prophet Muhammad. In the 16th century, the Mughals established the office of Niqabat, which was tasked with authenticating the pedigree of Syeds. The authenticity determined land grants and positions in the royal court.

The fourth theme is the emphasis on sharafat, which loosely implies piety, character building and taste, that is to say how you dress, how you use language, and how you behave.

Through what mechanism has the sharif culture acquired dominance?

This culture is reproduced through mosques, madrassas and other community institutions. These are dominated by the Ashrafs. Most of the Pasmanda Muslims are influenced by these institutions. They have internalised this culture, which has de-politicised them and restricts them to the politics of sawab, or reward in afterlife, and dua, or prayers. This culture does not emphasise on social justice [to establish equality] but on spiritualism. It says that all problems a Muslim faces will be resolved if he or she were to become a good Muslim.



(Above: 'Sharif' culture is reproduced through mosques, madrassas and other community institutions dominated by the Ashrafs. Image for representation only. REUTERS)

There seems to be a political parallel between Hindutva and the sharif culture.

We say that while Hindutva is led by the Brahmin-wadis, the Ashraf politics is led by the Syed-wadis. The Syeds are the Brahmins of Muslims, and they are contemptuous of those lower in the social order.

Can you name some of the Muslim subaltern groups?

There are the Mansooris or cotton carders, the Qureshis or butchers, the Julahas or weavers, the Saifis or carpenters, the Raeen or vegetable growers, the Halalkhors or sweepers.

Why hasn’t there been a rise in the political consciousness of Muslim subaltern social groups over the last three decades?

There has been a rise of consciousness among them, but they have not been able to influence major political parties so far. For instance, Ali Anwar, who is one of the icons of Pasmanda politics in Bihar, wanted to contest from Madhubani. Pasmanda groups initiated an online petition campaign to request RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to field Ali Anwar from Madhubani. But the ticket was denied to him. It is very clear that none of social justice parties will give space to the Pasmandas. They need to have their own party.

Is it a possibility that the Pasmandas may not vote for the RJD?

No, that seems unlikely in this election.

Is it because the Ashraf leadership uses the fear of Hindutva to maintain their hegemony?

Absolutely. Just as there is a majoritarian discourse, there is also a minoritarian discourse. Every third or fourth day, you read newspaper articles on the victimisation of Muslims. But these do not throw light on the internal power differential in the community.

Who among the Muslim community have faced the brunt of Hindutva politics and violence?

The Pasmandas, of course. What has changed over the last five years? The social and political marginalisation of the Pasmandas was always there. It has been very well documented. Even with regard to communal violence, people like Asghar Ali Engineer have documented that it is lower-caste Muslims who suffer the most. We have a new type of violence – lynching. Almost all victims of lynching have been Pasmanda Muslims, particularly those castes which handle cattle.

In other words, what you are saying is that when people talk of the victimisation of Muslims, they forget or ignore the fact that only certain castes among Muslims are victimised.

Yes, absolutely. The Ashrafs are over-represented in the power structure. Here are figures for people to ponder: between the First and the Thirteenth Lok Sabha, around 7,500 MPs were elected. Of them, 400 were Muslim. Of all Muslim MPs, only 60 were Pasmanda. The Ashrafs are just 2.01 percent of India’s population, but their representation between the First and the Thirteenth Lok Sabha was 4.5 percent, or double of their population.

So Muslim representation in the Lok Sabha is low only for the Pasmanda Muslims, right?

Yes, yes. The Ashraf groups have always been over-represented.

Critics will say that assailants don’t inquire about the caste of Muslims before attacking them. On the other hand, their religious identity markers make it very clear that they are Muslim.

I don’t entirely agree with that. The victimisation of Muslims has to be complicated by the class and spatial distribution of vulnerability. Take the Muzaffarnagar violence of 2013. When the rioting mobs attacked Muslim colonies, they spared those of Muslim Jats and Muslim Gujjars. When you talk of violence, you have to see what spaces of Muslims are attacked. Most of these are not elite, but subaltern spaces. These are essentially slums where mostly lower caste Muslims reside. You also have to look at the victims in terms of class. The Muslims who are attacked are mostly the poor who migrated from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Bhiwandi, etc — places which witnessed horrific riots in the past. While those who are attacked are mostly the Pasmandas, the beneficiaries of the Muslim victimhood have been the Ashrafs.