Following abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, forest land identified for industrial development

By Athar Parvaiz After 6 August, 2019, when the Government of India scrapped the semi-autonomous status of the former Himalayan state of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two union territories, recent news and statements about the imminent land-use changes in the region have caused consternation among common people and environmental activists. They argue that it would result in “environmental degradation in the name of development.” As part of abolishing Jammu and Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status, the union government passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act in the parliament, which came to effect on 31, October, 2019 with the appointment of a new government in Jammu and Kashmir. A review of official data reveals that the new regional government, in a massive land-hunt exercise, has so far identified 120,000 kanals (15,000 acres) of land from 203,020 acres of state-owned land in the Kashmir region for industrial infrastructure development.

Birds taking off at Kashmir’s Hokersar wetland. Photo credit: Athar Parvaiz.

In Jammu, 42,000 acres of state land has been identified for development, though concerns about environmental degradation have not so far been expressed explicitly by the people of that region. Forest land for development In another series of decisions on diversion of forest land and approval for felling forest trees and trees in urban forests, the Jammu and Kashmir government’s Forest Advisory Committee (FAC), which was authorised to make decisions on approval of developmental projects passing through forested land, has approved the diversion of over 727 hectares (around 1780 acres) of designated forest land. It has also approved the felling of at least 1,847 trees (which includes 1,471 trees inside designated forest areas and 376 trees in areas earmarked for social forestry) and felling of un-enumerated trees that will be submerged due to construction of a hydro-electricity project (Pakuldul hydro-electricity project) and other development projects. As many as 198 projects have been approved by the FAC in four meetings (within 33 days) on 18 September, 3 October, 17 October, and 21 October. In comparison, less than half (97 projects ) involving diversion of forest land were cleared in 12 months in 2018. Most of the 727 hectares of diverted land (over 60 percent) is for building roads leading to smaller villages with population less than 200 people, said a member of the committee who was present during these meetings, speaking to Mongabay-India on the condition of anonymity. According to him, many of these proposals have been pending for a while as some members had suggested that some of these villages be relocated rather than allowing diversion of forest land for building roads for habitations with just 50 to 150 families. “Some of our forests, for example in Doda, have suffered extensive denudation because of diversion of huge chunks of forested land for roads and hydro-electricity projects,” he said. He further said that projects other than road projects, which were now approved, were on the waiting list for years as there were questions from the FAC.

The process of deforestation could be hastened with the reorganisation. Photo credit: Athar Parvaiz.