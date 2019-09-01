Following a good monsoon after years, Thar desert blooms in Pakistan’s Sindh province

By Manoj Genani It has been nearly seven years since the residents of Pakistan’s Thar desert saw a decent amount of rainfall, but this year has been different. This year’s rains have transformed the harsh landscape, and its inhabitants. Farmers are tilling their land, planting seeds, and for the first time in years, expecting a good harvest. The transformation of the desert landscape has attracted tourists from all over Pakistan to marvel at the grass-lined roadways that were, until recently, just drab sand and stone.

Photo credit: Manoj Genani.

Located in the south of Pakistan’s Sindh province, bordering India to the east, the Thar desert is home to many varieties of indigenous trees, herbs, and grasses.

Thari men moving cattle to the barrage areas. Photo credit: Manoj Genani.

One and a half month ago, heavy winds accompanied by soaring temperature hit the region. People migrated towards the barrage areas more than 200 kilometres away with their cattle. Now all that has changed. In the deep desert, dunes have been covered by a greenish coverlet, trees have doubled and tripled their leaves, and the grass is growing with unrestrained enthusiasm.

Khaku is delighted by the rains. Photo credit: Manoj Genani.

Khaku said that he had invested PKR 20,000 (USD 128) on his land, and intended to work for the next three months until the harvest in the last week of November. His family – he has seven children – seemed to be as enthusiastic as he was, working from sunrise to sunset. Every family member plays a role in cultivating the desert land.

Two children returning from school just a month and a half ago in the district of Umerkot. Photo credit: Manoj Genani.

These lead to premature births among livestock, and the malnutrition rate increases among children under five years of age. Pregnant and lactating women do not get their proper amount of food. People are forced to migrate towards the areas where barrages have been built to find fodder and water for their cattle.

Just one and a half month ago, the desert was bare. Photo credit: Manoj Genani.

Bharumal Amrani, a folklorist and environmental expert, warns that “Nothing can be said finally until the harvest. This time Thar has received enough rains, but there are other climatic challenges that may cause low yield”. Recent attacks by grasshoppers are an issue, and have the potential to cause a huge loss. Local farmers like Nehal, though, are optimistic. He had been taking on labour work during the lean period to manage household expenses.

Nehal and his family have returned to work on their farm full time. Photo credit: Manoj Genani.

“I invested PKR 30,000 (USD 192) last year, but due to rainfall, we got only fodder for two months and couldn’t manage to return the loan payment. This year we welcomed a good shower, and hope this would give us a way to fulfill household needs until the next rains,” he said.

This year the denizens of the desert are happy, but there is no telling the future. Photo credit: Manoj Genani.