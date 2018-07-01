Firstpost Poetry Project: Ramneek Singh presents 'Shehar Matrix'

Beginning 22 June, Firstpost embarks on a 10 week-long journey of poetry. Featuring poets who write in English and Hindi, this project is meant to both showcase their art as well as their individual creative processes. These poets write for the page and for the stage, and the themes of their works range from love and friendships to how power-hungry human society can be. Their verses, expressed in the 'spoken word' format, are brought to life by visuals and supported by music.
Presenting — The Firstpost Poetry Project.
This is the third poet featured in this series.
***
"When you have a passion for something, you don't really ask yourself the question 'Why am I doing this?' You just continue pursuing it. It's like falling in love; you don't question why you are in love, you just feel that way."
Poetry means many different things to Ramneek Singh. When he had just begun writing, he did not measure the value that this art form held in his life. After some time, it became the only thing he actively participated in as a child, apart from academics. Over the years, it has helped him to understand his own opinions on matters of society and politics. It has prompted him to probe his own mind and think about his experiences.
"It is akin to an alarm that the poet rings when they see something wrong happening in society," he says. He believes that both the written and spoken word can be effectively used as weapons.
The audience is integral to the art form, he opines. "Having an audience accentuates the performance and the experience of the poet themselves. Before the advent of the performance poetry scene and before it boomed, I didn't quite know what could be achieved," he says.
The merit of spoken word as an art form lies in both its urgency as well as its direct nature, Singh says. "There are certain things happening in the world about which we must speak urgently. If I write a poem to be published in a book, it will take longer to reach people and its relevance may be lost. Sometimes, one wants to react to something happening in the present, so that people may understand what is happening and take action. For this, performance poetry is necessary."
But he is quick to note that poems should not lack flow and rhythm just because they are being performed. "The poem has to be lyrical," he asserts.
He also appreciates page poetry and says that the goal of both forms is the same — to be understood. "Page poetry is a craft unto itself. You can experiment to a great extent when it comes to the physical space on the page; you can leave a lot unsaid even if there are many thoughts swirling around in your head. You want your reader to figure it out — that is where the poet's satisfaction lies. It is like a riddle."
He doesn't have a definitive answer to the question, 'What draws you to poetry?' "I don't think there is any answer for me, except poetry. I don't think I can excel at anything else the way I do at poetry."
Shehar Matrix
Bahut nazdeek se
Bahut saaf nahi dikhta
Thodi unchaayi se dekhne par
Subah subah chote chote cut-piece park mein
Umar lambi karne aaye log
Haath hawaa mein latka ke
Jab thahaake lagaate hain
Toh shehar hass deta hai shaitaani hasi
Usse hadbadaayi bheed ko dekhne mein mazaa aata hai
Shaayad usse kabootaron ke uss jhund ki yaad aa jaati hai
Jo shikaari se bachne ke liye sabak yaad karta hai
Aur din bhar ratta lagaata rehta hai
Shikaari aayega, daana daalega, daana nahi chugna
Aur daana dalte hi uss par kood padta hai, par sabak jaari rahta hai ki
Shikaari aayega daana daalega daana nahi chugna
Kandhe par latke shikaari ke jaal mein faskar bhi
Shikaari aayega daana daalega daana nahi chugna
Naak ki disha mein chale jaa rahe hain sab
Shehar matrix mein badal gaya hai
Jungle bache nahi
Na jaane kis ke darr se humne shehar ko CCTV ke shaamiyaane se dhak diya hai
Shehar neend mein hone ka bahaana karta hai
Jab raaton raat jhuggiyon ke beecho beech
Township waale beej bo diye jaate hain
Aur subah hote hote ugg aate hain eent aur concrete ke daanav
Jinki naak ke neeche se nikalte hain fly-over
Aur flyover ki surakhsha mein tainaat
Hoarding
Jahaan se utarte hain sapne neeche
Aur utpaat machaate hain
Dimaag mein uske
Jiski naukri abhi lagi hi hai
Jisse ghar khareedna hai
Sapno ka ghar
Rustomjee waala – poora 555 square foot
Jisse voh khareed sakta hai sirf teen crore bayalis lakh rupaye mein
Ya bees hazaar ki aasaan 120 kishton mein
Usse yakeen hai
Itne acche builder usse kahaan milenge
Jo banaakar denge usse ek ghar
Ek cute ka bageecha
Aur 20 saal ki guarantee vaala badaa sa EMI ka pinjra
Jisme se voh dekhega duniya
Window-sill par baithkar ginega bachi hui kishte
Aur apne khareede hue bakse mein
Sikha dega khush rehna apne saath apne bacchon ko bhi
Bacche, jinke liye suraj ab A-Wing ke peeche se nikalta hai
Aur C-Wing waali building ke peeche chhup jaata hai
Jo aasmaan mein jahaaz ki light ko
Tootataa sitaara samajh kar mannatein maangte hain
Jinhe iss baat ka andaaza tak nahi ki
Unke hisse mein kya kya nahi aaya
Jaayaz bhi hai
Paida hote hi parinde ki pinjre mein rakh diya jaaye
Toh usse aasmaan ko dekhkar bechaini nahin hoti
Usse apni gulaami ka ehsaas nahin hota
Vaham ki ek parat dhak ke rakhti hai vaham ki kayi parton ko
Apni pareshaani chhupa ke muskuraane waale sab ek se dikhte hain
Shehar apni sahuliyat ke liye
Sab ke chehre ek jaise kar deta hai
Jinki shinaakth ke liye bheed se doori ka hona bahut zaroori hai
Kyunki
Bahut nazdeek se
Bahut saaf nahi dikhta
***
