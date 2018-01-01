Dipa Karmakar: The quest continues

Bodies flying, bodies landing. Bodies jumping, bodies hanging. Bodies everywhere. If you happen to watch a group of gymnasts at practice, chances are you'll be instantly reminded of your physical limitations. You might also be tempted to stop believing in Sir Issac Newton’s Law of Universal Gravitation.

Amid this incredibly exhilarating sight — of bodies leaping and landing — Dipa Karmakar quietly rubs magnesium bicarbonate on her palms. A few dabs of honey, some more powder, and she is ready.

An iron rod, placed at a height of about four feet, is a few inches away from Dipa. A couple of feet away is set another rod, this one at a slightly higher level than the first. They're called the uneven bars — tools that (literally) stretch the possibility of human strength, testing one's core: body, mind, soul and character.

'It’s easy for an athlete to lose confidence, but I will make sure that doesn’t happen to her'

Dipa Karmakar looks at the bar for a couple of seconds. It seems a lifetime. You imagine a silent dialogue going on. And then, without warning, she leaps — hanging on to the lower rod, clasping it with a firm-yet-flexible grip. Her cocked wrists move slightly, stabilise, and then move again. Momentum is generated and some invisible, inaudible engine inside her revs up.

Three half rotations, three full rotations. Three hundred and sixty degrees. She returns to the conventional hanging position, swings her 4’11” frame back — glutes first — and in a swift, powerful thrust, flies to the next rod.

She steadies her suspension. Takes a deep breath, and pushes again. Three half rotations. Neutral. Three full rotations. Neutral. One full rotation, and she is hanging upside down on the rod, her wrists change direction in an instant as she watches the world below, inverted. Bodies fly around her, bodies hang around her. Nobody (except your correspondent) is amazed.

Bishweshwar Nandi, the Dronacharya Award-winning coach, stands close, expressionless. He issues an instruction softly, and Dipa returns to ground. No fuss. Life continues. Dipa rubs some more magnesium bicarbonate and honey, and flies again.

“Gymnastics stretches every single muscle of your body. It involves balance, speed, strength, and flexibility. It’s also a very beautiful sport,” Nandi says.

[lq]

[/lq]

Dipa knows she is out of this year’s Commonwealth Games, but that doesn’t mean a let-up in intensity. The Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) surgery she underwent on her right knee last April kept her out of action for six months, and far from the clamour of Delhi where she trains, the 24-year-old underwent rehab in Agartala.

She used her time off learning to drive, and coach Nandi ensured her spirits stayed up. Athletes dread such enforced downtime. They would much rather slog in the haunting hollowness of stadiums than put their feet up on doctors' orders. Times like these can sow doubts and debilitate confidence.

“When your ward is injured, it’s the duty of coach to keep his/her confidence up. Maine chhoda nai isko (I didn't desert her),” Nandi says.

The coach ensured Dipa stayed in shape and maintained her weight with regular gym sessions. They would focus on upper body training, and as her knee healed, lower body strengthening exercises followed. At the time of our meeting, Dipa is doing a unique routine: she uses an Olympic rod to do a one-legged squat, and does a calf-raise as she comes up. That's 15 reps on each leg.

“That’s to strengthen her ankle and knees,” Nandi informs us.

“As a coach, it’s my duty to look after an athlete’s physical and psychological well-being. I keep myself updated by talking to various nutritionists and sports psychologists, besides doing my individual research. I will make sure Dipa is not bogged down by this ACL injury. It’s easy for an athlete to lose confidence, but I will make sure that doesn’t happen to her.”

Sports in general, and gymnastics in particular, is a lot about the mindset. Nandi understands this and insists they rarely talk about opponents, to keep Dipa insulated from pressure.

“I simply tell her that you can do it. She herself is a very confident girl, and she trusts me completely."

“Even now, if I ask her to do a Produnova, wo kar jaegi (she will do it). But that won’t be good for her knee in the long run. That doesn’t mean we won’t do it, but now is not the time,” he insists.

Dipa understands she needs to bide her time, and tells us she is not disappointed to miss the Gold Coast event.

“I am not sad or disappointed. It’s important for my leg to heal completely. I am sure our team will do well,” she says.

Even now, if I ask her to do a Produnova, wo kar jaegi (she will do it). But that won’t be good for her knee in the long run

Produnova, of course, is known as the ‘Vault of Death’ and carries the highest difficulty rating, or D-Score of 6.4, due to high chances of injury that accompany it. The score has been brought down from 7 under the new Code of Points by Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG), but still retains its top spot on the difficulty index.

Named after Russian gymnast Yelena Produnova, who was the first to perform it successfully in 1999, the double front somersaults performed in a tucked position caught Nandi’s fancy months before the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

“I knew it was tough, but I was confident that Dipa had the skills to do it. You can judge that as a coach. We decided to try Produnova at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and started practising it three months before the Games.”

In the 19 years since it was first performed, Produnova, or the handspring double front, has endured sporadic, but consistent, calls of a ban. Purists argue that lesser gymnasts use this high-risk vault to rack points in a clutch, and the move in itself puts its practitioners in mortal danger.

While the first part of that argument is debatable, the latter bit is not beyond reason. Only five gymnasts have completed it successfully at international events.

In a sport not immune to unfortunate, career-ending, life-changing accidents — as erstwhile Soviet Union gymnast Elena Mukhina’s ‘Thomas salto’ gone wrong illustrates — vaults like the Produnova involve a fair degree of mutual trust between the coach and the gymnast, something that Nandi spoke of earlier, in addition to the obvious skill and courage of the athlete.

It’s hard for coaches to draw a line, especially after they have spotted a spark in their ward — and especially when a leap guarantees a pathway to lasting glory. But draw the line they must.