Coronavirus pandemic: A database of books, performances, courses available online in these times of social distancing

Compiled by Aishwarya Sahasrabudhe Self-isolation, quarantine or a work from home gig, the social distancing put into effect on account of the coronavirus pandemic has most of us staying at home for longer hours than what we are used to. Being confined to the four walls of the house can make us irritable and angst-y, but there are a number of cultural and artistic virtual experiences that can make the isolation more bearable, invigorate our spirits and keep up those positivity levels. Several museums and art galleries have opened up their collections for viewers to enjoy from the comfort of their couch. Google Arts and Culture has teamed up with hundreds of these museums across the globe digitising some of their art collections. Here is a map for a comprehensive look at all of these digital spaces.

It is possible to soak in the history, heritage and stories of these masterpieces through virtual tours such as the one offered by Musée d’Orsay, Paris. From impressionism to modern art, the digital archives have on display some 278 pieces of artwork along with a glimpse into the museum itself. Some of the collectibles include Vincent Van Gogh's self-portrait as well as Pierre-Auguste Renoir's painting of Claude Monet. For those interested in the works of Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie, there is also a collection from Musée Curie, that houses the last laboratory and office of Curie, Irène and Frédéric Joliot-Curie at the Radium Institute. Online exhibits from the National Gallery of Art in Washington, DC, Florence's Uffizi Gallery and the Johannesburg Art Gallery are also available, carrying information about every piece of work on display. Guided tours of multiple paintings such as Monet's water lilies and John Piper's views of Windsor Castle can also be enjoyed online. As well, a tour of Frida Kahlo’s diary, that of the Gandhara Sculptures in Pakistan's Lahore Museum are also some of the notable collections up on the digital storehouse. Also a wonderful experience is diving into the street view of the graffiti artist Banksy's 12 artworks. Another interesting way to get through the quarantine and make productive use of this free time is to doodle, draw and write. Mo Willems. Artist-in-Residence at The Kennedy Centre, has been posting one episode per week day which will help learners to write and create meaningful artwork.

It is possible to also sketch a concise history of the world through a virtual timeline created by the British Museum, London which can be paired well with a BBC podcast narrated by Neil MacGregor, the Director of the British Museum. The Smithsonian Institute has also created immersive experiences, one of which includes toying with a 3D model of a woolly mammoth's skeleton and others such as online exhibits about the jazz artiste Ella Fitzgerald and centuries-old paintings of Pocahontas. Manuscripts in the Walters Art Museum’s collection in Baltimore, mobile tours of audio recordings and artworks at the Jewish Museum, Van Gogh's Starry Night housed in the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), watercolor drawings and bronze sculptures on display at the New-York Historical Society are also among some of the virtual experiences to be enjoyed from home at this time. Yale’s Digital Library of art and natural history has also made available around 1.5 million works of art, natural history, books, maps, photographs, audio and video inclusive of the collections at Yale University Art Gallery, Yale Peabody Museum, Lewis Walpole Library and Yale Library Map Collection. For its part, Harvard University Press has also announced that it will provide schools and universities affected with COVID-19 free access to the digital Loeb Classical Library until 30 June.

Amar Chitra Katha, which has played a phenomenal role in popularising Indian mythology through its comic books has recently made its entire catalogue available for free for the next 30 days as citizens cope with social distancing. So also, Tinkle's Supandi, Shikari Shambhu and Tantri Kalia can also be read online for free during the next 30 days. Among the comic book collections available digitally are Vault Comics' Submerged, Friendo, and Fearscape. Not only that, Image Comics has put up ginormous amounts of its comics online opening up the first issue vault of some of its greatest hits like Descender, The Walking Dead and Monstress. Now is also the time to delve into some lesser-known works such as publisher Valiant Comics' worlds of the Eternal Warrior and Geomancer as it is engaged in posting a new free comic or trade collection every day. Among the sci-fi and horror comics, the ones to look out for are Contact High, a sci-fi love story in a world in which human contact is illegal but people come together despite all odds. On A Sunbeam, that explores love, loss and the future and Old City Blues, a neo-noir story set in a not-so-faraway future are two works that can be consumed while in quarantine. For the young adults missing school, there are comics such as Wrapped Up, the story of a 12-year-old boy and Nutmeg which narrates the adventures of a bunch of middle school kids. Matthew Rosenberg, known for the popular work, X-Men has also posted some free comics that can be read online including We Can Never Go Home and 4 Kids Go into a Bank. If that's not enough, Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons, and Samurai Jack's Jim Zub has shared two of his works Wayward and Skull Kicker to be enjoyed for free.

Enjoy the orchestra of the Vancouver Symphony while reading that book long-been on the reading list, or changing that light bulb, or cleaning out that messy shelf. The symphony live-streamed its final performance at the BeethovenFest and it is now available for viewing. Performances of the Berlin Philharmonic can also be enjoyed online with the help of a special limited-time code. These include renditions of Bach, Beethoven and Gustav Mahler. The Social Distancing Festival is also a valuable resource that has been gathering live streams of concerts and performances under one roof. YouTube is a treasure trove at this time: of videos posted by The Royal Opera House, London's channel which contains snippets from Swan Lake, Romeo and Juliet, Alice in Wonderland and lots more. Vienna State Opera and the nightly streaming of New York City's Metropolitan Opera are two other resources for viewing and listening to this age-old performing art. For those looking to introduce themselves to a new art form, there is nothing more dramatic and intense like an opera. For connoisseurs of Hindustani and Carnatic music, the YouTube channel First Edition Arts is a wonderful storehouse of performance by stalwarts including TM Krishna, Rama Ravi and Raghunandan Panshikar. And now, music aficionados can also stream Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band's 2009 concert, London Calling: Live in Hyde Park in its entirety on YouTube and Apple Music.

It is possible to experience a virtual tour on Google Art and Culture of the Palace of Versailles complete with its Baroque art and architecture, of the Prambanan Temple in Jakarta, Indonesia, known for its carvings that depict numerous tales and the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City. The San Diego Zoo and the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta are also offering live cams and live streams to take a look at the animals and sea life housed in these spaces. While school remains closed, these webcams are an easy way to engage children in productive activity.