Coronavirus Outbreak: In Kathmandu, ancient stone water spouts offer solace during lockdown

By Ramesh Bhushal Even before the sun rises, while birds are still in their nests, a stone spout in southern part of Kathmandu valley in Bhaisepati is providing water to the city’s inhabitants. Of a pair of stone spouts, one is almost dry, though some water leaks through and collects within an area of about one square metre. This is scooped up and ladled into jars.

There is always a queue of jars at the stone spouts. Image by: Ramesh Bhushal.

Known as dhunge dhara in Nepali or Hiti in the local Newari language, the stone spouts are an ancient system of water distribution. Linking wells, canals, and conduits, the spouts use gravity to channel rainwater to residents all over the Kathmandu valley.

In Kathmandu, fetching water tends to be a woman’s responsibility. Image by: Ramesh Bhushal.

Over time the spouts have suffered from neglect, from encroachment in the groundwater catchment areas, and due to haphazard urbanisation which has affected the wells, canals and conduit system. In 2013 the NGO Forum estimated that of the original 389 stone spouts, only 233 are working normally, while “45 no longer exist and 68 have gone dry.”

Late at night, or very early in the morning, the stone spouts are always in demand. Image by: Ramesh Bhushal.

After the introduction of piped water in the 1890s, the stone spouts became the water source of choice for the urban poor. Nevertheless that still means most of the city. According to Kathmandu Upatyeka Khanepani Limited, a public private entity managing Kathmandu’s water supply, water demand reached 377 million litres per day in 2017 while the supply was 120 million litres in the wet season and only 73 million litres per day in the dry season – which is ongoing. That means one in every five people in Kathmandu get water from the official system.

A child pours water over his sister as they bathe by the spout. Image by: Ramesh Bhushal.

Thus there is a huge demand for the stone spouts. The one located 100 metres from my house is always busy. More than 500 jars are filled every day and more than 90 percent of those who come to collect water are women.

A few people wear masks and observe physical distancing. Image by: Ramesh Bhushal.

I can hear declarations of how the virus is a form of biological warfare. Others prophesy that the US President, Donald Trump, will lose his bid for re-election because of his handling of the challenge. Then there are suggestions that India may place an embargo on goods coming into Nepal as part of its response as the number of those infected rise in India. Much of the discussion, though, centres around Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Oli. He and his ministers are accused of corruption in buying medical equipment from China, for gross incompetence, and everything else.

A woman washes clothes as her daughter looks on. Image by: Ramesh Bhushal.