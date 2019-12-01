Climate change: Increasing presence of peafowl across Kerala pique scientists’ interest

By Aathira Perinchery

Sixty-year-old Kunjan Kurumban has lived all his life in the village of Pallavur in Palakkad in central Kerala. But the agricultural worker had never seen a peacock in the vicinity of his village, until a few years ago.

“Now they are everywhere,” he quipped. “They roost on coconut trees, have lots of chicks and are even eating some crops.”

Kunjan is not alone in his observations. Across the state, peafowl are now being reported by birdwatchers from areas they were never spotted before. And according to a new study, this trend is likely to increase over the next few decades as Kerala grows progressively drier.

The spread of the peafowl, therefore, could herald the succumbing of the state to climate change, suggests a study published in Ecological Indicators.

Twists with time

There are several anecdotal records of peafowl distribution in the Kerala of old: or rather, the lack of it. In 1933, India’s “bird man” Salim Ali conducted an ornithological survey in the erstwhile Cochin and Travancore provinces, which are now part of central and southern Kerala. He spotted no peafowl in any of the 19 sites he surveyed.

Seventy-five years after this landmark survey, a team of birdwatchers followed in his footsteps. They went to the same locations to re-assess bird numbers and presence. Astonishingly, they spotted peafowl in 10 of the 19 locations.

“Dispersal of [the] Indian Peafowl to more areas points to the emergence of suitable drier conditions and open areas formerly not present in the southern Western Ghats,” they write in their report published in Indian Birds in 2014.

Recent data appears to mirror this trend. Birdwatchers who have been contributing bird lists – and in turn, data on bird presence – on the international citizen science database eBird have reported peafowl from many locations in Kerala.

Generating basic maps using this data reveals the number of grids (square plots of 1 square kilometre each, all generated by accounting for the difference in the number of records over the years; see the purple squares in the image below) that peafowls occupy.

While there are barely any purple squares in the 1900-1989 map, some do emerge in the 1990-2000 one. And the map representing peafowl presence in Kerala between 2010 and 2015 shows a huge concentration of purple grids in central Kerala.