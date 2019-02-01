In the Himalayas, women are left behind in climate change conversations, policies

Women continue to be excluded from decisions around climate change in the region, even though they are disproportionately affected, argues ICIMOD gender expert Chanda Gurung Goodrich By Ramesh Bhushal The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) released a first-of-its-kind assessment of climate change in the Hindu Kush Himalaya this week in Kathmandu. The report has terrifying findings. Even with drastic cuts to global emissions, we will lose half of the Himalayan glaciers by 2100 with a temperature rise of 2 degrees Celsius. The report – complied by 200 leading scientists – also warns that the lives of more than 240 million people in the mountains will become more difficult with climate change, and the livelihoods of more than 1.9 billion people downstream will also be affected. The region, known as the world’s Third Pole, with the largest store of ice outside the polar region, is the source of Asia’s major rivers, including the Ganga, Indus, Brahmaputra, Yangtze and Yellow River. While the scientific findings are worrying, the report also draws attention to the fact that the solutions to climate change are largely techno-centric in design and fail to grasp the social dimensions of problems such as gender. Focus on technical observations – such as changes in temperature and precipitation – are easier to measure, but undermine the importance of diverse local experiences. The complex effects of climate change on the lives, livelihoods and resources of diverse groups of people are poorly understood. The report argues that it is important to link the “abstract generalisations, specificity and objectivity” of climate science and climate interventions with contextually relevant social meanings and experiences. thethirdpole.net Nepal editor Ramesh Bhushal spoke to Chanda Gurung Goodrich, lead coordinating author of the gender chapter of the Hindu Kush Himalaya Assessment: 'In the shadows of the Himalayan mountains: persistent gender and social exclusion in development'.

Ramesh Bhushal: What does this chapter deal with, and why is it important in relation to climate change? Chanda Gurung Goodrich: It talks about the intersections between gender, social equity and climate change in the context of changing realities across the Hindu Kush Himalaya, and how climate-related institutional interventions respond — or do not respond — to the complex and diverse realities of people’s lives on the ground. What is the current state of gender inclusion on climate change in the region? When we think about gender, it’s not only about women or men, it’s more about which women and which men. People in this region are divided by caste, class, ethnicity, age, education, geography (urban, rural, highland, lowland) and marital status. People face multiple forms of exclusion and oppression based on who they are, on their position in the social hierarchy because of gender structures and due to geographical location. When you look at climate change or disasters, the most affected are the poorest women in the remotest part of the mountains, because they don’t have access to resources, information, or the skills to adapt. Because you don’t have the capacity, you are more vulnerable. Women across different socioeconomic categories are disproportionately affected because of structural inequalities in the distribution of rights, assets, resources and power based on repressive cultural rules and norms. The report says policies and responses in HKH countries overlook the multiple forms of oppression and exclusion that women face. Could you elaborate with some examples? Policies and programmes have long focused on the functional rather than the structural aspects of gender relations. Gender has been applied narrowly, often as a synonym for poor [rural] women but without further differentiation of these women’s’ needs, interests, identities and roles. As a result, these policies produce technocratic quick fixes that place unrealistic burdens on women already in poverty. They offer women economic opportunities but do not address their unequal power relations with men, unequal wages and share of domestic and work responsibilities. For example, policies on land tenure and employment disadvantage rural women — especially those in poor remote mountainous areas — by undervaluing their critical roles in food security, sustainable agriculture and natural resource management. To give another example, in some cases early warning signals have not reached large numbers of women in Bangladesh, because the information is disseminated primarily in public places to which many women do not have easy access. And even when women received warnings, they were constrained by cultural norms that restrict their freedom of movement in public — that is, women were not allowed to leave their houses without a male relative, and many women waited for their husbands to return home before evacuating, thereby losing precious time that might have saved their lives and those of their children. Another example is in China. China has a large national Climate Change Adaptation Plan using ecosystem-based adaptation and scientific technologies as key tools. Yet, consideration of gender analysis in community-based adaptation and women’s roles in adaptation is limited.

