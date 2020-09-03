By Rafiqul Islam Montu

“Half the season is gone. Where are the Hilsa?” asked Abu Jaher, a 40-year-old fisher from Samraj in Bangladesh’s coastal district Bhola. “There was a 65-day ban on fishing. Now it’s over, the rivers have enough water, but Hilsa are not available. I am worried. If we don’t get Hilsa, we won’t be able to feed our families, let alone repay our loans.”

Hilsa is the most prized fish in Bangladesh and adjacent West Bengal in India. It lives in the sea, but during the June-September monsoon in South Asia, it travels to rivers to breed. It is a valued catch all along the coastline of Asia and up the rivers, from the Yangtze to the Indus. Gastronomes are willing to pay high prices for Hilsa caught in the Bay of Bengal and, as they travel upstream, the Meghna, Ganga, Brahmaputra and their distributaries in Bangladesh and India.

Overfishing had decimated Hilsa stocks in this part of the world until the Bangladeshi government imposed a ban in March and April, when the juvenile fish are growing up and moving out to sea.

Over half a million fishers in 16 of Bangladesh’s coastal districts are involved in fishing Hilsa at sea. This year, the COVID-19 pandemic struck while the ban was on. Despite the pandemic, fishers started to go out at the beginning of May, only to be hit with another ban from 20 May to 22 July. Since 2019, small artisanal fishers have been included in the ban.

Since 23 July, fishers have been scouring the sea and rivers for what is considered the king of fish in Bengal. They are hardly netting any, including in the rivers famous for Hilsa – the Padma, Meghna and Tetulia.

Hilsa prices have gone sky high in local markets. Most of the Hilsa now being caught are out of reach of the average person in Bangladesh, and are being exported to Gulf countries, North America, Europe and Australia – all big markets for the fish. In neighbouring India, most of the Hilsa in the markets are from the Narmada estuary on the country’s western coast.

The high prices in markets abroad do not help the Bangladeshi fishers, who are so indebted that they are forced to sell at a pre-fixed price.

“I repaired my boat and fishing gear ahead of the season. I took a loan with high interest,” Nuruddin Majhi, a fisher from Dhalchar – an island just off the coast in Bhola – told The Third Pole. “For us, Hilsa is gold. When we get Hilsa, our families get food. If there is no Hilsa, we starve. Every season we go to the Dadondar [a local money lender] and NGOs for loans. Now I don’t know how to repay my loan.”

Majhi had borrowed BDT 200,000 (USD 2,360) to repair his trawler. With the end of September and the peak season approaching, he has only been able to sell Hilsa worth BDT 70,000 (USD 826).