Bengaluru's Majestic bus station: A portal into the city, with its own stories

Bengaluru’s Kempegowda Bus Station, known simply as ‘Majestic’ by the city’s residents, celebrated 50 years on 2 June.

The station stands on what was once the Dharmambudhi Lake, which dried up early in the 20th century. It opened in 1969 and was named Majestic, borrowing from the popular cinema that used to stand there. Even after being renamed in honour of Kempe Gowda I, the locals still affectionately refer to the station by its original name.

The semi-circular station makes Bengaluru easily accessible; a common saying among locals is that one could find a bus to Majestic from any place in the city. For many new migrants, it marks their entry into Bengaluru, since it also hosts inter-city buses. It is characterised by bustle and chaos, situated as it is across the City railway station.

The station was once a hub for drama and cultural activities, and further back in history, a ground for political meetings. Now it’s a spot that everyone passes through at some point during their stay in the city, whether they’re bus drivers, passengers, or even the occasional pick-pocket.

Naturally, then, Majestic also houses innumerable stories. As Zac O’Yeah says about Majestic: “A naked man could hop off a bus, and in five minutes, be dressed, give his phone a makeover, eat nicely, and then take a train to the ends of the earth.”