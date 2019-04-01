Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage to Harkali

Text by Hardika Dayalani | Photographs by Ritayan Mukherjee

West Bengal is one of the few places where Tantric traditions, dating back to the pre-Vedic era, still survive and flourish. At the heart of these traditions lies a deep reverence for ethereal gods like Shiva, fierce goddesses like Tara and Kali, and formless folk deities like Darmathakur.

Shaivite Tantrics, also called Bhaktas, Bhakti or Gajan Sanyasis, celebrate Shiva Gajan on Chaitra Sankranti — the last day of the Bengali calendar year — to commemorate the marriage of Shiva with Harkali.

The rituals in Shiva Gajan are similar to those observed during a Hindu funeral ceremony. A village in Bengal commemorates this union every year on Chaitra Sankranti. On day one, the men of the village paint their faces (and sometimes, their bodies too) blue and grey, and pay homage to Shiva.

The next morning, the Gajan Sanyasis run through villages making guttural sounds and brandishing exhumed skulls and dead bodies. Crowds of lay people gather to watch the procession and to curry favours from Shiva.