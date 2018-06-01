At the 2018 New York Pride Parade, celebration, defiance, love trumps all

The streets of New York were awash with colour, energy and defiance, as the 49th annual Gay Pride Parade hit 5th Avenue in all its technicolour glory on 24 June 2018. Along with tens of thousands of rainbow flags and messages of love and support for the LGBTQ community, there was many-a-placard to be seen ridiculing and criticising President Donald Trump and his policies.

Sunday’s flamboyant celebration of the LGBTQ community is one-year shy of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, which are said to have been the starting point of the modern day gay rights movement. The 2018 NYC Gay Pride Parade brought out between 1.5 to 2 million people to the streets of New York to show their support; one can only guess how many more supporters there will be next year for the big anniversary!

The rainbow flag has become a symbol of unity in support of gay rights all over the world. Here it is represented in human form.