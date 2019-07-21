As Punjab's groundwater levels drop alarmingly, farmers confront desperate times ahead

By Sunaina Kumar On the morning of 21 February, 2018, Manvir Singh, 32, a farmer from Andana village in the Sangrur district of Punjab, left early from home for his farm. When Manju, his wife, went to the farm at noon to collect fodder for the cattle, she found he had hanged himself. Two years ago, Singh had taken a loan of Rs 400,000 to drill a tubewell for his field and had been under pressure to pay it off. “If only he had talked to us about it, we could have found a solution. But he kept it to himself,” said Manju, sitting in the sunlit verandah of her home, a structure which has been left unfinished after her husband’s death. A huge pile of bricks lies at the entrance, next to the cattle shed. “I have to take care of the children, my mother-in-law, the cattle, the house. I am sad and exhausted,” she sighs, hurriedly dabbing her eyes and putting on a brave smile in front of her younger son, who’s just came back from school. He still believes his father is gone away for work. Before the tubewell was installed, Singh used canal water for irrigation. It was accessible once a week but had started to dry up. Sangrur has been classified as a “dark zone”, where water has been over-extracted and fallen below 200 feet. In most villages, farmers claim, the water table is between 350 to 500 feet. “Everyone got a tubewell in our village and we had to get one too. I wish we had not; he could have been saved,” said Manju.

Manju Singh of village Andana in Sangrur with her son Kapil. Her husband Manvir Singh committed suicide after he couldn’t pay his tubewell loan. Photo by Sunaina Kumar.

Across Punjab, farmers like Manvir Singh have been taking loans to install tubewells due to the scarcity of water despite not being in the position to repay them in time. As water levels fall further, the cost of drilling a tubewell goes up, adding to the overall rise in the cost of cultivation, forcing small and marginal farmers into a cycle of debt. Aquifers across the state too have been all but depleted. A dystopian future A recent draft report by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), the central government’s groundwater monitoring agency, has warned of a dystopian future for Punjab. At the current rate of extraction of its underground water resources, Punjab will soon be a desert state, as “all available groundwater resources till the depth of 300 meters (about 1000 feet) in the state will dry up in 20 to 25 years,” a news story quoted the report as saying. “This report is a warning to us. The situation in the state is critical and cannot be ignored,” said AK Jain, professor of soil and water engineering at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana. In the land of the five rivers, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, and Beas, where the great big canals of independent India were built to support the Green Revolution of the Sixties, a huge water crisis looms large. According to CGWB, 110 out of the 138 blocks in Punjab are ‘overexploited’ — a category that defines underground water resources as being under great stress, requiring intensive monitoring and evaluation, and with no scope of further groundwater development. “Groundwater should be available at 50 to 60 feet below the ground. In Punjab it’s drastically fallen to 150 to 200 feet,” said Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, professor Abhijit Mukherjee, who recently conducted a study in collaboration with the CGWB and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), USA, that warns of a greater risk of “groundwater drought” in states like Punjab, Haryana, Assam, Uttar Pradesh in summers. His work links the depletion of groundwater to severe shortages of drinking water and an impending food crisis. Genesis of the crisis There has been a steady increase in dependence on groundwater in Punjab since the government introduced power subsidy for farmers in the 1990s. Until then, nearly 42 percent of the cultivated area in the state was irrigated by canals. Now, nearly 72 percent of the land is irrigated by tubewells and 28 percent by canals. The number of tubewells has gone up from 190,000 in 1980 to 1.41 million in 2015-16. Quite tellingly, about 1.2 million of these are electrically operated to avail of the subsidy and the rest run on diesel.

Rice fields with an adjoining water tank in Punjab. Photo by Jaspinder Singh Duhewala / Wikimedia Commons.