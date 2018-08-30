As DMK chief Karunanidhi's life slipped away, his supporters held on to hope and a prayer

DMK chief M Karunanidhi, one of the foremost Dravidian politicians in modern times, died in Chennai on Tuesday, 7 August 2018, aged 94. The former Tamil Nadu chief minister had been admitted to Kauvery Hospital for 11 days before his demise.

One of the most charismatic figures in Tamil Nadu politics — whose life in the public eye spanned over seven decades — Karunanidhi is survived by two wives and six children, including DMK working president and heir apparent M K Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi, a Rajya Sabha MP.

The most enduring mascot of the Dravidian movement breathed his last at 6.10 pm on Tuesday.

"With deep anguish we announce the demise of our beloved Kalaignar M Karunanidhi. Despite the best possible efforts by our team of doctors and nurses to resuscitate him, he failed to respond. We profoundly mourn the loss of one of the tallest leaders of India and we share the grief of family members and fellow Tamilians worldwide," a press release quoted Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, executive director of Kauvery Hospital, as saying.

As news of Karunanidhi's deteriorating health reached DMK party workers and his supporters, hundreds had thronged the streets outside Kauvery Hospital, maintaining a ceaseless vigil since Monday night. Even as updates emerged from the hospital authorities that Karunanidhi's condition was critical, his supporters believed that their leader might still recover.