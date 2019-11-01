Amidst a period of political uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir, Dal Lake nears its death

By Auqib Javeed Jammu & Kashmir’s second-largest lake is on the verge of extinction. Different governments of the erstwhile state pumped millions of rupees to protect it but had failed to restore it to its former glory. The locals believe the funds were misused by the authorities and that the lake has become a money minting machine for many government officials. Situated in the northeast of Srinagar in Kashmir Valley, the lake once famous for its pristine beauty is losing its charm due to heavy pollution, encroachments, unplanned growth of hamlets and ever-increasing human pressure. Dal Lake has shrunk from 2,547 hectares in 1971 to 1,620 hectares in 2008. The recent Indian government decision abrogating key aspects of Kashmir’s autonomy has led to significant problems with the administration. The state was divided into two Union Territories, and who is managing what is still unclear.

As municipal services ground to a halt trash piled up. Photo credit: Faisal Bhat/ The Third Pole

The absence of the Lakes and Waterways Development Authorities has been keenly felt. Charged with looking after water bodies, its status is now unclear, and in its absence, illegal construction has mushroomed. The latest report on water quality assessment of the Dal Lake by the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) was prepared in September but has not been uploaded to its website. Internet connectivity in Kashmir remains limited. The report states that the main issues related to the lake are the discharge of untreated sewage and waste by people who live in houseboats in the lake, and those who live in adjoining residential areas. Plus, there is excessive weed growth, reduction in water purity and siltation.

A thick spread of algae lies over the Dal Lake. Photo credit: Faisal Bhat/ The Third Pole

“Our staff members were attacked by stone-throwers and two vehicles of the department were damaged when they were on the way to collect samples from the lake,” said Rafi Bhat, the Regional Director of SPCB. Bhat agreed that illegal construction and the encroachments within and around the lake have surged after 5 August, the day the erstwhile state was brought under central rule. In the eye of the world The Dal became the centre of attention on 29 October when over a dozen Members of the European Parliament visited Kashmir for two days. The delegates went on a boat ride. To give a rosy picture, a part of the lake was cleaned a few days before their arrival.

A small patch of the lake was cleaned for the visit of the European MEP delegation. Photo credit: Faisal Bhat/ The Third Pole

Locals accuse the authority of misspending Rs 7.59 billion ($106 million) allocated for the lake’s conservation since 2002. This has had a direct effect on the lives and livelihoods of people in Srinagar. “The production of fish and vegetables has decreased, affecting the livelihood of many people,” said Tariq Ahmad Patloo, a social activist who has launched a campaign to save the lake. He added, “Since 5 August, no one from the administration came to clean the lake and now, due to the increasing pollution, it’s posing a threat to the lives of Dal dwellers.” Not a new problem In 2002, The Jammu & Kashmir High Court issued a series of directives to preserve the lake. But no single authority was made the responsible party. The Court also appointed a Committee of Experts (CoE), which made several recommendations and submitted its report. The CoE warned that “if the situation continued with business as usual, the lake will not survive beyond 30 years maximum.” Based on the CoE’s finding, the court stated in December 2018, The court directed the government to comply with the recommendations of the CoE, but the government did nothing to implement them. The single biggest challenge is the dumping of huge amounts of untreated waste. Shakeel Romshoo, the head of the Earth Sciences Department at the University of Kashmir and an expert on Dal Lake, said the western side is the most polluted as it receives untreated sewage. He says this has resulted in the extensive growth of weed which is removed at a huge cost every year. “The Dal conservation plan was made in the year 2000 and it hasn’t been updated. If you are treating the Dal Lake according to two decades’ old data one can imagine how serious the government is about the restoration of the lake,” Romshoo said.

Weeds and red algal bloom have engulfed the lake stretch from Hazratbal to Boulevard since 5 August. Photo credit: Faisal Bhat/ The Third Pole