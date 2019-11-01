A tale of two hospitals in two countries: How an emergency revealed broken state of Indian healthcare

Eight weeks ago, I lay unconscious on a sidewalk in Paris, convulsing as a sudden, uncontrolled electrical disturbance swept through my brain. I know this because the excellent paramedic told me what had happened on the way to hospital, as I emerged back into consciousness; I have no memory of passing out, nor, obviously, of the kindness of the stranger who phoned emergency services when they saw what had happened. Inside half an hour of the seizure beginning, I was in the Hôpital Cochin, being cared for in a specialised unit.

The neurologist told me that what happened to me wasn’t necessarily a cause for concern: seizures that have no apparent cause, and never recur, aren’t unknown. However, the hospital needed, by law, to conduct several tests to rule out any possible danger to my life — blood-work, x-rays, scans, the works.

Fear was building up in me as all this went on — not for my health, but the bill I’d have to pay. The doctor gaped at me when I asked the question, genuinely started: “We’re not savages,” she said. “We don’t take money from people who need emergency medical care”.

This week, I’ve had another hospital experience, this in my own country. My daughter was admitted over the weekend to a top hospital in Noida, battling a life-threatening bout of pollution-induced asthma. Those of you with loved ones who are asthmatic will know the symptoms are terrifying: the patient’s lungs betray them, like they’re drowning in the air. (The name of the hospital isn’t important, because the story would be the same pretty much anywhere, though you can find it if you want, on my personal Twitter feed, @praveenswami).

In a top Indian private-sector hospital, though, the priorities aren’t the same as in Paris: I had to leave my child in the emergency room, scared and in pain, to pay a deposit — and send several e-mails to various arms of the hospital with her insurance information.

This Tuesday morning, the hospital’s pulmonologist said she was ready to go home, and prescribed a long list of medication that would keep her breathing. Inside an hour, we had discharge documents — but my daughter wasn’t going anywhere, because the hospital said the insurance company, whose name is also not important, hadn’t processed the paperwork for her payments.

Four hours later, that paperwork still hadn’t come — and my daughter’s asthma spasms were starting to build up. The hospital pharmacy didn’t have much of the necessary medication; the hospital staff said they couldn’t treat her because she had been discharged

I asked to take my daughter home, offering to leave a deposit to cover all charges, to later be adjusted against whatever the insurance company paid — but the hospital said their world-class system didn’t allow for an insurance claim, once filed, to be handled in this way. I offered to stay on at the hospital for as long as they wanted — but the hospital staff said once they let my child go, they’d have no “leverage”.