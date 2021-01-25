By Kesang Thakur

At the start of December 2020, 13.75 percent of COVID-19 tests were positive in Lahaul and Spiti. The remote tribal district had one of the highest infection rates in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

On 3 October, as the pandemic intensified across India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Rohtang Tunnel, enabling year-round movement of people and goods between the neighbouring district of Kullu and Lahaul valley. In the following weeks, COVID-19 cases flared up in many villages.

Active cases in Lahaul and Spiti rose from 66 on 1 October to 455 on 20 November. The district, which lacks adequate health infrastructure and quarantine facilities, seemed to be on the brink of tragedy.

And yet, as of 20 January, there have been just 12 deaths from COVID-19 in Lahaul and Spiti since 3 October – and none recorded prior to the opening of the tunnel. More than 950 people have died across the state due to the disease.

The people of Lahaul and Spiti are from Scheduled Tribes, meaning they have special rights under India’s Constitution because they belong to historically disadvantaged groups. While the district’s population of 31,528 is by far the smallest and lowest density of all the districts in Himachal Pradesh, its low death toll indicates the success of preventative measures taken early in the pandemic.

COVID-19 and the community

The opening of the tunnel, combined with social and religious gatherings, led to a surge in COVID-19 cases. In response, officials established a mobile health clinic to test villagers for the virus. The medical team initially encountered some resistance from communities, stemming from misconceptions about the virus. To promote awareness, the authorities recorded sessions educating communities about COVID-19, which they promoted on social media and local news sites.

At the height of the outbreak, the overburdened four-person medical team collected 120-150 samples per day in temperatures below freezing.

“We were working in very stressful conditions. There was no option but to perform multiple roles. In the Chandra valley of Lahaul, where the most cases were reported, we collected samples late into the night using the light from the ambulance,” a young medical officer told The Third Pole. Samples had to be sent nearly 200 kilometres for testing, to the nearest lab in the neighbouring district of Mandi.

With cases under control and India rolling out its vaccination programme, the mobile health clinic’s focus now is vaccinating people.

But managing Covid-19 would not have been possible without the voluntary efforts of Young Drukpa Association (YDA) Garsha, a youth group.

“The valley’s public health infrastructure remains in shambles. Knowing the state of affairs, we had to take the situation in our hands and offer the best possible service to the community we could,” Sonam Zangpo, president of YDA Garsha, told The Third Pole.

Back in April, YDA volunteers started to monitor and sanitise every vehicle entering Lahaul through the Manali-Leh road. They provided safety gear to sanitisation workers and food to migrant labourers. And they distributed disinfectant to gram panchayats (village councils) while raising awareness of the disease among the community.