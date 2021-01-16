A COVID Christmas in Johannesburg: An unexpected 'celebration' in unprecedented times

So, after waiting all year for it to happen, it happened 10 days before Christmas. I tested positive for COVID-19.

Of course, Christmas was a write-off well before this moment. Migrants like us tend to end the year with a set of established rituals, involving a journey, a celebration, and a sad but rejuvenated return. We knew that wasn’t going to happen in 2020. But we had other things to look forward to. The inability to travel meant that my partner Alf and I would celebrate our first Christmas and New Year’s Eve, together, since he couldn’t travel to be with his mother in Norway and I couldn’t see my parents in India. It was actually quite a big first, in our relationship — Christmas at home, with my children. We started to prepare in earnest for what felt at least Christmas-ish — we managed to source a real tree (hard in Johannesburg!), lights and decorations like Alf was used to back home, presents for each other and the children, and a turkey feast for our closest friend who would join. It almost began to feel not like a substitute for a real Christmas that we would have had at homes elsewhere, but a proper grown-up, at-our-own-home-with-the-family Christmas.

Until I got COVID and realised that none of this would, in fact, happen. The children went to live with their father for the duration of my illness, leaving Alf and me to isolate together. Once Alf fell ill too, it was obvious that they weren’t going to be back for Christmas. In fact, it wasn’t clear when they would be back, as my symptoms, in particular, told no story of linear progress — I was, in a classically COVID-y way, good one day, bad the other, and so it went.

A day or so after I tested positive, I found the Christmas tree missing from the table on which it was placed in our living room. It turned out to be outside, waiting to be watered. But it was a fitting scene. An absent tree in a decorated room. From Christmas-ish to no Christmas at all. In a matter of hours.

While many, across the world, expressed similar frustrations at “Christmas cancelled”, things felt quite different in South Africa. Even as a new variant of the virus found a home here, Johannesburg emptied, as per usual, for the holidays, with a majority of the people we knew flocking to the coast, by the sea. We’re driving, they said; we’ll be careful, they said. Who was I to judge, anyway? I had stayed at home and gotten the virus. Stay home, stay safe, they had also said.

The truth is that Christmas had always felt strange in Johannesburg, from my very first one in 2012. For a start, December is peak summer with hot days interrupted by afternoon showers, filled with lazy swims and long braais. But, as my Norwegian partner insisted, “it should be dark and cold over Christmas”. Secondly, Joburgers tend to flee the city, which makes it feel even less festive at this time of the year. They reassure those who stay behind, that “it’s the best time of the year, no traffic, quiet, you will love it over the holidays”, except that they don’t realise that the city can feel terribly lonely for those still trying to make a home of it. And finally, Christmas was, for me, a place called Kolkata. Even after living for over a decade in England and spending the holidays in cities like New York and London, there is no place I’d rather celebrate the festival than in my city of birth. Kolkata celebrates Christmas with a zeal that surprises even other Indians, and renders meaningless remarks that I encounter outside of India, like “You celebrate Christmas?”

My pre-pandemic holidays were split between Johannesburg and Kolkata (and before that, England and India). The children and I would visit my parents there, or they would visit us here. I enthusiastically planned little trips around these reunions — to a posh Kalk Bay or a slightly spent Puri — to ensure that my children and parents had perfect memories of this one time of the year that we were all together. In India, while there was stillness and rest — by a beach, at a resort, in my parent’s home — there was also always a flurry of activities: large family gatherings, Christmas lunch, a birthday or two, an inevitable wedding, frenzied shopping, and finally, New Year’s Eve. Mind you, New Year’s Eve had stopped being an event since the children were born, but never Christmas: my family had to mark the occasion with an indulgent meal, followed by a long afternoon nap. There were many options to choose from to do so in colonial Kolkata; less so in Johannesburg. The one Christmas my parents were here, in the city, we struggled to find a restaurant for a decent Christmas lunch. I guess the presumption was that folks ate at a table at home, with friends and family.

These were far from perfect times, contra the photographic evidence of cheerful children, loving grandparents, scenic seascapes, plum cakes and presents. As we know from any half decent Hollywood Christmas movie, the holidays have their own unique challenges. While these stories have coalesced around the figure of the single woman in search of love, my trials pivoted around the far more ordinary and less glamorous status of single migrant mother. The holidays heightened these aspects of my life and identity, in deeply felt and consequential ways.

Getting to Kolkata from Johannesburg involved, for instance, multiple, expensive flights; two small children who would alternatively fall ill or simply scream for no reason at all; a double stroller that I had to fight to get on board (“you can get a stroller at Dubai airport, ma’am”; “yes, for one child, but not for two!”); long waits in which two children had to be fed, changed, and entertained; and extensive paperwork involving three countries (I am Indian, my children are Belgian, we are all permanent residents of South Africa).