Worried about hormonal acne? Make these small changes in your diet

Nutritionist and deep health coach Simrun Chopra shared some tips on how a few changes in diet can help you reduce hormonal acne

Several skincare products in the market promise to treat your acne. From serums, to creams, but if one suffers from hormonal acne, the solution lies deep within your skin. Nutritionist and deep health coach Simrun Chopra shared some tips on how a few changes in diet can help you reduce hormonal acne.

In her recent Instagram Reel, Chopra explained that the three usual causes for hormonal acne are gluten dairy and high fat foods. She recommended removing these food items from your diet for a week only. Chopra also cautioned people with hormonal acne to not consume confectionary items like, bread, pastries, ice creams, biscuits, and all deep fried and dessert items as well. The nutritionist went on to say that one should also avoid consuming chapatis and instead have food items like rice, idli, dosa, and gluten free grains.

She also advised users to drink three litres of water daily and get their Omega 3 fatty acids from chia seeds, flax seeds, walnuts, fish and other such food items. “I would recommend a teaspoon of my seed mix to get a huge vitamin and good fats dose,” wrote Chopra. She also mentioned that one should add dark leafy greens, and red and orange fruits and vegetables in their diet.

After making these changes, she asked users to watch their acne for a week and see if they find a difference. “If you do then you need to do an elimination protocol to see which of the three was the culprit and which you need to remove and which you can add back.”

One can see if it is the oily food, the gluten, or the dairy products that are triggering their hormonal acne. Once you zero in on the culprit, make changes in your diet and continue to see the results.

