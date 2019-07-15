World without walls is one to encourage; present notion of nation is inherently divisive

Since emerging from my mother’s womb on a bright August morning to the cacophonous drumbeats of a Ganesh Chathurti procession, I was officially labelled a Bengali-Indian. It’s a tag I am compelled to wear for a lifetime, unless I stray from my country, my Bharat Mata, as a migrant to adopt a greener, “more preferred” pasture elsewhere.

The idea of the Indian will then morph to the coveted nomenclature of the NRI. Will I then be betraying the land of my birth? Escaping as I will, from my economic, social, religious and of course, political travails to a foreign land for an upgraded income, for cleaner air and briefly, for a self-fulfilling haven where my personal life and family precede my allegiance to the nation, the motherland, the national flag, the national anthem and the sweetness of one’s very own soil. If I leave, will I then be considered a traitor?

If I leave, will I then be considered anti-national?

Perhaps not. In fact, certain communities of NRIs are financial pillars of a certain party in India. They are lured by astutely manufactured marketing, laced with slick advertising slogans and illusions of an “Incredible India” as in 2002, to “India Shining” in 2004, to the recent “Acchhe din aane wale hain”, which the present Prime Minister Narendra Modi ironically borrowed from the earlier Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s speech, where he had said, "Yes, we are facing bad days now but the good days will be coming soon.”

Unfortunately though, we have since experienced exceptionally “bad” days. Amid the recent election fever and clangour of competing political parties, lost in translation was the soul of the Indian Constitution. And along with it, lost is the essence or the idea of the Indian.

Being an Indian since my birth on the heels of India’s independence, and through the 50s and 60s, was experiencing the open democratic tenets of our thinkers and leaders of those times; when an inclusive government was elected through a fair process and human rights was its heartbeat.

Babasaheb Ambedkar, architect of the Indian Constitution, along with its drafting committee, Jawaharlal Nehru, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Sardar Patel, Md Saadullah (Ex-Chief Minister of Assam, Muslim League member) and many other highly regarded personalities of the 40s were palpable presences in our lives. They had shaped the Indian Constitution that was to be the guiding light for a free, secular and humane nation. Would the current leadership be similarly inclusive in mapping a national document?

The Constitution has, in fact, recently been comprehensively abused, nullifying its most significant clauses:

⁠—Justice: Its social, economic and political limbs have been truncated

⁠—Liberty: Thought and expression have been decimated through the brutal assassinations of rationalists like Narendra Dhabolkar (1945- 2013), Govind Pansare, (1933-2015), MM Kalburgi (1938-2015) and Gauri Lankesh (1962-2017) by Hindu fundamentalists. To add to the list, is the violence perpetrated by gau rakshaks

⁠—Equality: The status and assurance of dignity of the individual and unity of the nation has been mutilated

With the annihilation of the Constitution, the idea of the Indian in contemporary times is being stifled.

Truth be told, post-Independence India’s teething times in the 50s and 60s and even later, were not always humane. An undercurrent of discrimination continued to prevail among some. The horrors of Partition made myopic Hindus to continue being wary of Muslims; the Hindu caste hierarchy persisted in discrimination against Dalits and lower castes; and the smaller minorities of Parsis, Chinese, Jews, Armenians and Christians tended to seek comfort within their communities. The Nagas and Mizos, through India’s post-Independence history, were unfortunately treated like aliens in their motherland.

Yet, in those days, even as Hindus were the ruling majority, there was an abiding sense of belonging, where every community tried to integrate, within neighbourhoods, educational centres, offices and commercial hubs. Churches, temples, mosques and synagogues practiced their religious pursuits in quiet faith.

Today, this has been eroded by the pursuit of religious supremacy and its entitlement to intimidate and divide people.

Now, the idea of the Indian is to belong to a nation that has regressed comprehensively ⁠— a nation where fake promises of material progress mesmerise people’s minds to vote, while true progress of the mind is imprisoned within “narrow domestic walls”.

The idea of the Indian is to chant Bharat Mata Ki Jai, and patriotism is measured by your standing up for the national anthem in cinema halls. I may be a corrupt politician or a cheating business person or an unethical doctor or lawyer; I may have no morals or principles, I may lie obnoxiously about my educational achievements; I may have presided over massacres, I may not abide by the Indian Constitution; but if I say Bharat Mata Ki Jai, stand up for the national anthem and salute the national flag, I am a patriot. This is our nation today. Its people have lost their way.

The notion of the nation itself raises broader questions: What is a nation, and why did it come into existence? Anthropologically, we are a confluence of humans who have been nomadic migrants since approximately 300,000 years ago, when the first homo sapiens roamed the Earth. Over centuries, walls, territories and nations were created for ownership, and armies were trained to protect these lands. Religion emerged from the fear of the unknown, creating its own divisions. The nexus of politics, religion and arms manufacturers became tools to nurture nations. We fell into line and broke the spine of humanity.

The notion of the nation, therefore, is divisive. I believe all those who live on the Earth, are in fact, one people. We have diverse cultures to be appreciated and respected, but we are one people. Even if it appears utopian, a world without walls is what we need to encourage, for peaceful coexistence.

Since the accident of emergence from my mother’s womb, I am a Bengali-Indian, but I strayed into believing I am a world citizen. And all I desire for this fractured world, is peace.

Bina Sarkar Ellias is poet, founder, editor and publisher of International Gallerie, an award-winning publication since 1997. Her books of poems include The Room, Fuse, and recently, When Seeing Is Believing. She has been the recipient of a Fellowship from the Asia Leadership Fellow Program 2007, the Times Group Yami Women Achievers’ award, 2008, and the FICCI/FLO 2013 award.