World Water Week highlights how sustainable use of this resource is the key to development.

World Water Week is observed annually to highlight water-related challenges across the world. Observed from 23 August to 1 September, the events related to the week-long conference will take place both digitally and in-person.

The theme for World Water Week 2022 is “Seeing the unseen: The value of water”.

Organised by the Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI), the week focuses on how we can save more water for future generations. World Water Week highlights how sustainable use of this resource is the key to development. It also draws attention to how crises like climate change, deforestation and decreasing groundwater levels are interconnected.

The best way to observe World Water Week is to do your bit to save this irreplaceable natural resource. Here are some ways:

-Wash cars/bikes using a bucket: It is advisable to use a bucket and a sponge while cleaning your cars or bikes instead of a hosepipe.

-Rainwater harvesting: You can collect rainwater and use it to water plants, wash clothes and even do the dishes.

– Opt for buckets over showers: While taking a bath, use buckets instead of a shower. Showers use up a lot more water.

– Avoid wastage of water: Always remember to turn off the tap while shaving, brushing teeth, and washing dishes. This can help avoid wastage.

–Recycle and reuse waste water: You can reuse the water for washing the vegetables to water plants. Even water drained from Reverse Osmosis (RO) filters can be used for mopping the floor.

–Check for leaking taps: Keep a regular check on the pipes in your house for leakage. Get them fixed as soon as possible to save water.

