Good vision is extremely important for all of us. Vision changes as we grow old and these include difficulty in focusing or distinguishing colours. But eye problems, particularly vision loss is much more than an inconvenience. However, it is to be noted that vision problems do not only happen because of the eyes but are even caused by a number of other health issues. This is right because there are a number of chronic conditions that can have an impact on your eyesight.

On the occasion of World Sight Day today, 13 October, let’s have a look at the chronic illnesses that have an impact on our eyesight:

Measles: Though a vaccination for measles is available, a number of cases still happen in children and even adults. If measles impacts the eyes, it can lead to conjunctivitis. This can even cause infections of the cornea, optic nerve and can even lead to vision loss.

Diabetes: Diabetic people can be impacted by diabetic retinopathy, which is related to high blood sugar and causes the blood vessels of the eye to leak onto the retina, which can severely impact vision and even cause blindness. People suffering from diabetes even have chances of developing cataract and glaucoma.

High Blood Pressure: High blood pressure can be linked to a host of health issues, including obesity, heart disease and other conditions. This can damage the blood vessels in and around your eyes.

Lyme Disease: Lyme disease can cause infections that can lead to serious vision loss. In addition to conjunctivitis, the inflammation can also have an impact on the middle portion of the eye (uveitis), the optic nerve, including the blood vessels of the retinas.

Multiple Sclerosis: The myelin sheath has the function of protecting the optic nerve and leads to quick and effective signal transmission from the eyes to the brain for interpretation. This is attacked by the immune system. As a result, the signalling is affected, which leads to an inflammation of the optic nerve and causes a quick loss of eyesight.

