Psoriasis is a skin disease caused by hyperactive immune systems. While a healthy person’s immune system produces new cells within 30 days, a person with psoriasis produces new cells within a span of 2-3 days. It is characterised by red patches with whitish-silver scales that cause itching on any part of the body like elbows, hands, feet, neck, knees, scalp, face, mouth and more. A range of treatments is available for psoriasis, from drugs that alter your immune system to ointments. But you can ease the symptoms even with a few changes in your diet. On the occasion of World Psoriasis Day today, 29 October, let’s have a look at the foods that you should eat, and avoid, to deal with the condition:

Foods to eat if you have psoriasis:

Fruits and vegetables: Fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants, which are compounds that help decrease oxidative stress and inflammation. A diet that is high in fruits and vegetables is recommended for inflammatory conditions like psoriasis.

Fatty Fish: Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, tuna, and sardines are helpful for managing psoriasis because they are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. While fatty acids from other sources should be avoided, omega-3s from fatty fish are beneficial in reducing inflammation.

Probiotics: Probiotics mean live microorganisms, like bacteria or yeast, that are considered to increase the levels of “good bacteria” in your gut. This helps to reduce symptoms of psoriasis.

Food to avoid if you have psoriasis:

Alcohol: Excessive alcohol consumption means your liver has to work overtime. It then has to metabolise the alcohol, which may even lead to long-term inflammation if you are drinking heavily or regularly. Alcohol can also cause harm to the good bacteria in your gut, which can cause inflammation in your colon and intestines.

Processed Foods: Highly processed foods like white bread, rice, pasta and cereal may increase inflammation in the body, which can worsen the effects of psoriasis.

Dairy Products: Many dairy products are high in fat, which can cause inflammation. Products that contain cow milk also have casein, a protein that some people may face trouble digesting. Chronic gastrointestinal irritation in lactose-intolerant people can make inflammation worse.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.