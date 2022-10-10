Mental fitness refers to having and maintaining a state of well-being and cultivating awareness of how we think, behave and feel. Staying mentally fit is important as life tends to be more complex these days. Mental health includes psychological, emotional, and social well-being. It affects the way we act, think, feel, make choices, and relate to others. Mental health includes more than the absence of a mental illness, it is important for your overall health and quality of life. Self-care plays an important role in maintaining your mental health and helps in supporting your treatment and recovery if you are having a mental illness.

Here are some self care tips:

– Set up a getaway: It could involve camping with your friends or planning a trip to the tropics. The act of planning a get away and having something to look forward to can increase your overall happiness for up to 8 weeks.

– Surround yourself with good people: People with strong family or social connections are generally more healthy than those who don’t have a support network. Meet people who support you more often or seek out activities that can make you meet new people, like a club, class or support group.

– Be Active: Being active is not only beneficial for your physical health and fitness but also helps to improve your mental wellbeing and raise your self-esteem. It helps you to set goals or challenges and even achieve them. This leads to chemical changes in your brain that can help to positively change your mood

– Spend time laughing: Hang out with a funny friend, watch a comedy show or check out funny videos online. Laughter helps to reduce your anxiety.

Psychotherapist Nikki recently shared a few things that one should do when we struggle to deal with our mental health. Here are the tips that she shared in an Instagram post:

– Set realistic goals: Decide what you want to achieve professionally, academically and personally, and write down those steps you need to perform to realise your goals. Aim high, but be realistic at the same time. You will get a tremendous sense of accomplishment and self-worth when you progress toward your goal.