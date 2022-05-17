World Hypertension Day 2022: Here are some fruits and vegetables that regulate high blood pressure

Those who suffer from hypertension are advised to follow a healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables and reduce their salt intake as well. Oranges, cucumber, garlic and tomatoes can be extremely beneficial for controlling high blood pressure.

Today, 17 May, World Hypertension Day is observed around the globe to raise awareness of hypertension among people. The condition remains a major concern for medical practitioners as it can lead to severe effects including heart attack, stroke, or kidney failure.

Apart from raising awareness, the day also educates people about the health issues caused due to hypertension. According to the United Nations, the condition affects over 1.28 billion adults worldwide.

On this occasion, the United Nations took to its social media handle and explained why having your blood sugar checked regularly is important. Check the tweet here:

Tuesday is World Hypertension Day. More than a billion people suffer from high blood pressure, although most of them are unaware of their condition. @WHO explains why having your blood pressure checked regularly is important: https://t.co/v5uQgDWQ9t pic.twitter.com/zHXjLRwkFy — United Nations (@UN) May 17, 2022

Those who suffer from hypertension are advised to follow a healthy diet that includes plenty of fruits and vegetables and reduce their salt intake as well. Here are some of the best fruits and vegetables that can help in regulating high blood pressure:

Cucumber: It is an excellent food that is rich in water and potassium. It is a must-have for all patients who suffer from hypertension.

Garlic: This small vegetable is one of the most essential foods for tackling high blood pressure. Known as a ‘miracle food’, garlic helps to naturally reduce BP For best results, one can consume it raw or in powdered form.

Guava: This fruit should be added to your daily diet if you are suffering from hypertension. It helps in regulating blood pressure and balances out the water content in your body as well.

Banana: This fruit is an excellent source of potassium, which significantly helps lower blood pressure. As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one can find 358mg of the mineral in a 100 gram serving of Banana.

Tomato: Tomatoes have a huge positive impact on one’s blood pressure. Eating it raw, or relishing it in the form of a healthy juice, is best for the body.

Coconut water: It helps in controlling high BP by maintaining the electrolyte balance in the body. Drinking a glass of coconut water daily will bring about positive results and lower your blood pressure levels.

Orange: This fruit is full of antioxidants that help in lowering one’s blood pressure. Oranges are rich in fibers and vitamin C as well.