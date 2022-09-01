World Coconut Day 2022: 5 coconut-based drinks you must try

This World Coconut Day, here are five coconut-based drinks you must try out to feel refreshed

World Coconut Day is celebrated to highlight the importance, benefits and versatility of coconuts.

Coconuts are not only extremely good for your health but also provide several other benefits. Their husks and leaves are used for making ropes, doormats and carpets.

Coconut oil is extremely good for your hair. Not only that, coconuts add flavour to a variety of dishes, be it a spicy curry or a delectable barfi.

What most of us really love about coconuts is how they can instantly make us feel more energised. And, what better way to feel refreshed than a coconut-based drink?

This World Coconut Day, 2 September, here are five coconut-based drinks you must try out:

Thai Coconut Pineapple Cooler:

This beverage tops the list. Rich in vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, it will instantly make you feel energised. All you need is coconut water, pineapple, lime, orange and ginger.

Sol Kadi:

This drink from Maharashtra’s Konkan region combines coconut milk and kokum to produce a cooling beverage. The drink aids digestion. Sol kadi also lowers cholesterol levels and even works as a remedy for acidity.

Coconut lemonade:

Nothing’s better at making you feel refreshed than a coconut lemonade. Add the goodness of mint leaves, lemon and honey to some chilled coconut water and you are all set.

Coconut smoothie:

Want to make a change to your morning routine? Well, just add a coconut smoothie to your diet and begin your day on a healthy note. You can customise the recipe by adding honey, fruits like mango (or even super foods like avocado) and sunflower seeds to coconut milk before blending it well.

Coconut and watermelon slushie:

Tired after a long day at work? You can let all your worries melt away with this beverage. Just blend lime juice, watermelon juice, coconut milk, salt, some frozen watermelon chunks and loads of ice together. Your cool drink for the evening is ready.

