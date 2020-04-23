World Book and Copyright Day 2020: Publishers, writers plan interactive sessions, launch literary games to celebrate amid coronavirus lockdown

Book lovers across the world are celebrating World Book and Copyright Day on 23 April — a day is dedicated to the enjoyment of books and reading.

Each year, celebrations take place all over the world on World Book Day to recognise the scope of books in bridging gap between cultures and generations.

Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay said, “Books have the unique ability both to entertain and to teach. They are at once a means of exploring realms beyond our personal experience through exposure to different authors, universes and cultures, and a means of accessing the deepest recesses of our inner selves.”

History and significance

The UNESCO in 1995 decided to celebrate World Book and Copyright Day on 23 April. This date was chosen because it is the death anniversary of well-known writers William Shakespeare, Miguel de Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.

The UNESCO and the organisations representing publishers, booksellers and libraries select the World Book Capital for a year to maintain the impetus of the World Book Day celebrations.

Azoulay had declared the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur as the World Book Capital for this year. Kuala Lumpur was selected as the destination on the recommendation by the World Book Capital Advisory Committee.

How this day is celebrated

Various publishers have planned interactive sessions with authors and launch of literary games to celebrate the day amid the coronavirus lockdown.

HarperCollins India is organising an Instagram Live Jam with its authors. The event will feature popular authors like Ravinder Singh, Nikita Singh, Rana Safvi, Boria Majumdar and Aanchal Malhotra.

Penguin Random House India will reveal the cover of the crowdsourced anthology You Are All I Need, edited by Ravinder Singh.

UNESCO has invited students, teachers, readers from around the world to testify and express their love for reading, with a message along with the hashtags #StayAtHome and #WorldBookDay to ensure social distancing and self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

