Arthritis refers to swelling and tenderness in joints. The main symptoms of arthritis include joint pain and stiffness, which worsen with age.

The condition involves inflammation or degeneration (breakdown) of your joints. These changes cause pain when you use the joint. Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the most common types of the disease. Regardless of the type of arthritis, people suffering from the condition may experience fever, weight loss, lymph nodes swelling, tiredness, inability to use their hands, difficulty in walking, and poor sleep. The treatments depend on the kind of arthritis.

The main aim of arthritis treatments is to reduce symptoms and improve quality of life. On the occasion of World Arthritis Day on 12 October, let’s have a look at the different aspects of the disease:

What are the symptoms of Arthritis?

Different types of arthritis have different symptoms. These can be mild in some people and severe for others. Joint discomfort may come and go, or it could stay constant. Common symptoms include:

Redness in joints

Joint pain

Tenderness

Stiffness in joints

Swelling

You may not suspect arthritis that easily, but it is important to pay attention to the little habits you do that can cause it. It is advised that you should not delay and connect today, and so, as soon as you notice any of these symptoms, immediately see an orthopedic doctor.

What are the risk factors associated with the condition?

Family history: Some types of arthritis run in families, so you are more likely to develop arthritis if your parents or siblings have the disorder.

Age: The risk of different types of arthritis — including rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and gout — increases with age.

Sex: Women have more chance of developing rheumatoid arthritis, while more number of men than women experience gout.

Previous joint injury: Those who have injured a joint, perhaps while playing a sport, have more chances to eventually develop arthritis in that joint.

Obesity: Excess weight leads to stress on joints, particularly knees, hips and spine. People with obesity are at a higher risk of developing arthritis.

What causes Arthritis?

Different types of arthritis have different causes. For example, gout happens because of too much uric acid in your body. You may develop arthritis if you:

There is a family history of arthritis.

You have a job or play a sport that puts stress on your joints.

Have different autoimmune diseases or viral infections.

How can arthritis be treated?

Arthritis can be treated through physical or occupational therapy, exercise, and over-the-counter pain-relieving medicines. Alternate medicines like Ayurveda, massage with medicinal oils and homeopathy also provide relief to some people in the early stages of the condition.

