World AIDS Day is annually celebrated on 1 December. The day is an opportunity for people all over the world to join the battle against the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), to support those who are currently living with the disease, and to remember those who have passed away due to an AIDS-related illness. HIV attacks immune cells of our body, making it vulnerable and increasing the risk of contracting other diseases. It spreads from one person to another due to contact with certain bodily fluids, infected needles or other drug injection equipment. The disease attacks the body’s immune system. If HIV is not treated, it can progress to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).

What is the medical treatment available?

Currently, there’s no cure for HIV/AIDS. Once you get the infection, your body cannot get rid of it. However, there are a number of medications that can help to control HIV and prevent complications. These are referred to as antiretroviral therapy (ART). Everyone diagnosed with HIV should start this therapy, regardless of their stage of infection or complications.

ART refers to a combination of two or more medications that belong to different drug classes. This approach has the best chance of lowering the amount of HIV in your blood. There are a number of ART options that club multiple HIV medications into one pill, which is taken once daily.

What are the non-medical treatments available?

Many people with HIV or AIDS use complementary and alternative medicine in combination with traditional treatments to improve their well-being and health. Meditation and other forms of relaxation treatment can help to reduce anxiety related to the disease. It improves our ability to cope with the stress of a chronic illness like HIV. Herbal medications are also taken but they should be used with caution. There is not enough evidence to support the use of these drugs for relieving HIV symptoms.

Supplements should be used carefully by people who are living with HIV or AIDS. Some supplements may be safe to use, while others can lead to problems. People with HIV or AIDS should speak to their healthcare provider about what vitamins and minerals should be taken to improve their health.

