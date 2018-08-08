Women in Science: Neurobiologist Pinky Kain studies how fruit flies make feeding decisions and process taste

Editor's note: The Life of Science and Firstpost bring you this series profiling Indian women in Science. The challenges in Indian scientific life are many — more so for women taking up this path. This series honours those who beat the odds and serve as inspirations for the next generation of Indian science — a generation that is slowly and surely on its way to becoming gender equal.

Interview by Shreya Malik | Art and concept by Pooja Prabhakaran

Pinky Kain | 38 | Neurobiologist | DBT — UNESCO Regional Centre for Biotechnology, Faridabad

