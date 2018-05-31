Women in Science: Mahak Sharma on the structure of cells, and why women scientists need supportive families

Editor's note: Starting National Science Day 2018, The Life of Science and Firstpost bring you a series profiling Indian women in Science. The challenges in Indian scientific life are many — more so for women taking up this path. This series honours those who beat the odds and serve as inspirations for the next generation of Indian science — a generation that is slowly and surely on its way to becoming gender equal.

***

Reported and shot by Cyrus Khan

Mahak Sharma | 34 | Cell Biologist | IISER Mohali

Mahak Sharma is a cell biologist and assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali. Her work deals with understanding how cargo is trafficked inside cells.

In this conversation, she talks about her area of study and the early influences in her life that inspired her to follow the path of research. She stresses on the importance of having a supportive spouse and family for women to succeed in their careers. She also reminds parents to not curb the creativity of their kids.

