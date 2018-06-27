Football world cup 2018

Women in Science: Ecologist Farah Ishtiaq on studying the spread of malaria in birds

Living The Life of Science Jun 27, 2018 11:55:33 IST

Editor's note: Starting National Science Day 2018, The Life of Science and Firstpost bring you a series profiling Indian women in Science. The challenges in Indian scientific life are many — more so for women taking up this path. This series honours those who beat the odds and serve as inspirations for the next generation of Indian science — a generation that is slowly and surely on its way to becoming gender equal.

***

Text by Sandhya Ramesh | Art by Pooja Prabhakaran

Farah Ishtiaq | 45 | Ecologist and avian disease researcher | Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

Read more from the Women in Science series here.

THELIFEOFSCIENCE.COM is a feminist science media project on a mission to make Indian women scientists more visible and investigate the gender gap in Indian academia


